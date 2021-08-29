Grazi Massafera confirms the end of the relationship with Caio Castro

Together since 2019, Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro end their relationship. The news was confirmed by the actress to Ela magazine. “My relationship with Caio came to an end because we understood it was time to go apart,” said the 39-year-old actress.

“What I can say now is that we end our story with all due respect,” added Grazi Massafera in another excerpt of the interview, facing the end of the relationship of nearly two years with an open heart.

Rumors about the end of the relationship between the actors dominated the internet over the weekend. Yesterday, Caio Castro increased suspicions that he would be single by appearing in the company of Rubinho Barrichello without an alliance of commitment.

The couple’s last appearance took place at the end of July, when Grazi accompanied Caio in a race for the Porsche Cup. together.

Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro, 32, started dating in mid-September 2019. However, they only publicly assumed their relationship in early 2020. Last year, they even denied a relationship crisis after the actor was visa without wedding ring.

Caio Castro speaks out and denies treason

Today, Caio Castro also spoke about the end of the relationship, denying having betrayed Grazi and having a new affair. “We were never one to talk about our relationship. We never exposed much about us. But making up a story of betrayal becomes disrespectful.”

“We decided to separate for our reasons. We were mature and respect, above all, our love. And if I can ask for anything, I would like to ask respect for the moment we are going through, me and Grazi. Good week everyone”, said the actor in Stories on Instagram.

Declarations of love and many trips

Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera’s relationship was surrounded by many declarations of love and travel. In April, the actor and pilot posted a video with a compilation of funny messages “exposing” the actress.

In another publication, Caio was direct: “Have I already said that I love you today? Ahhhhh yes, when I leave the house in the morning! Here’s one more: I LOVE YOU”, he said, corresponded by Grazi following the post: “Life. Master”.

Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro also took the opportunity to travel around the world. In the first half of last year, they took tours (and posted photos on networks) in South Africa, India and the Maldives islands.

In live on social networks, the actor recalled that Grazi drew a lot of attention in India because of his beauty. “I thought: ‘I need to get rest.’ People seem to be eating with their eyes,” said the actor in May of last year.