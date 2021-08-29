Grazi Massafera pronounces on Caio Castro’s separation

Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro are separated. The actress spoke about the end of the romance of about two years with the manager. “My relationship with Caio came to an end because we understood that it was time for us to go on apart. What I can say now is that we ended our story with all due respect,” he declared to “Ela” magazine.

Grazi and Caio’s romance began in September 2019. The actors were very reluctant to appear in public and only took up dating in early 2020. Rumors of a relationship crisis began earlier this year, after they both deleted photos in which they appeared together on Instagram. But they denied the termination.

Caio had already left Grazi’s apartment in Rio de Janeiro and moved back to his residence, located in São Paulo.

Caio Castro circulates without an alliance of commitment

Over the weekend, Caio appeared in the company of Rubens Barrichello and drew attention for appearing without the engagement ring she wore for the past year. According to columnist Leo Dias, the artist’s single days are numbered: on Monday (30), he will arrive in Brazil as a model Larissa Bonesi, who will come from India to spend a few days in the company of the heartthrob.

As soon as Larissa sets foot on Brazilian soil, she will move into a rented apartment in Itaim Bimbi, an upscale neighborhood in the South Zone of São Paulo. The daily rate is R$240.

Actor lives affair with actress Larissa Bonesi

According to the publication, you contacts between Caio and Larissa intensified in the last two weeks. “There’s even a FaceTime call in which Caio asks her to see him sleeping. They are ex-boyfriends, when Caio was at the beginning of his career, but they never cut their ties. The trip he recently took with Grazi to India was because of Larissa,” a source revealed.

Caio’s friends reported that he and Larissa have been together, back and forth, for six years. And that the pilot still keeps many objects that the actress gave him. Another curious detail is that, during his relationship with Grazi, Caio spent a maximum of three months without talking to Larissa.