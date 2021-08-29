Grazi Massafera reveals reason for breaking up with Caio Castro and actor speaks about rumor of betrayal: “Lack of respect”

It’s official: Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro are no longer together. The actress confirmed the information in an interview with Revista Ela, after rumors about the end of the two taking over the web this Saturday (28). With an open chest, she explained the reason behind the separation: “My relationship with Caio came to an end because we understood that it was time to go apart. What I can say now is that we end our story with all due respect”.

The actor, in turn, also spoke about the breakup this Sunday morning (29). Through Instagram Stories, Castro denied rumors that he would be living a new affair and, therefore, his relationship with Grazi would have ended. “We were never one to talk about our relationship. We never exposed much about us. And it won’t be now that I will actually feed this type of reporting. But inventing a story of betrayal is nothing more than lack of respect”, he wrote.

Briefly, the artist then asked fans to respect his and Massafera’s privacy. “We decided to split up for our reasons. We were mature and respect, above all, our love. And if I can ask for anything, I would like to ask respect for the moment we are going through, me and Grazi”, ended.

The affair between Grazi and Caio came to life at the end of 2019. At the time, fans began to see the two together on several tours and trips, such as when they were at the Rock in Rio festival. In early 2020, the couple spent a period of time on vacation in the Maldives, as well as traveling together to India, but it was only in April of the same year that the actress spoke openly about the relationship. We wish you both to be happy in this new stage of your lives.