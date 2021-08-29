Greenland Expedition Discovers ‘World’s Northernmost Island’

Scientists last month set foot on a small island off the coast of Greenland that they say is the northernmost point of land in the world and was revealed by a shifting ice sheet.

The discovery comes as a battle is looming between Arctic nations — the United States, Russia, Canada, Denmark and Norway for control of the North Pole, some 700 km (435 miles) north and the surrounding sea floor , fishing rights and shipping routes exposed by ice melt due to climate change.

“It was not our intention to discover a new island,” polar explorer and head of the Arctic Station research facility in Greenland, Morten Rasch, told Reuters. “We just went there to collect samples.”

Scientists initially thought they had reached Oodaaq, an island discovered by a Danish research team in 1978. Only later, upon verifying the exact location, did they realize they had visited another island 780 meters northwest.

“Everyone was happy that we found what we thought was the island of Oodaaq,” said Swiss entrepreneur Christiane Leister, creator of the Leister Foundation that financed the expedition.

“It’s a bit like explorers in the past, who thought they had landed in a certain place, but actually found a totally different place.”

The small island, measuring about a hundred feet wide and a peak about ten feet, consists of mud from the seabed as well as moraine — soil and rock left behind by the movement of glaciers. The team said it would recommend the name “Qeqertaq Avannarleq”, which means “the northernmost island” in Greenland.

Several US expeditions into the area have searched the world’s northernmost island in recent decades. In 2007, Arctic veteran Dennis Schmitt discovered a similar island nearby. Although it was exposed by the shifting ice sheet, scientists said the island’s appearance is now not a direct consequence of global warming, which has thinned the layer. of Greenland ice. Rene Forsberg, professor and head of geodynamics at the National Space Institute of Denmark, said the area north of Greenland has some thick polar sea ice, though he added that it is now 2-3 meters thick in summer compared to 4 meters when he first visited as part of the expedition that discovered Oodaaq in 1978. Any hope of extending territorial claims to the Arctic depends on whether it is in fact an island or a bank that could disappear again. An island must remain above sea level at high tide. “It meets the criteria of an island,” Forsberg said. “This is currently the northernmost land in the world.” But Forsberg, an adviser to the Danish government, said it was unlikely to change Denmark’s territorial claim to northern Greenland. “These little islands come and go,” he said. The discovery was first reported on Friday by the Danish newspaper Weekendavisen.