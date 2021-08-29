Half of those admitted for covid-19 have symptoms after one year, Chinese study finds | Brazil

One year after being hospitalized for Covid-19 , half of the patients still experience some symptoms. Although the overall trend is for improvement, the share of those with breathing difficulties increases from 26% to 30%, concluded the largest long-term study done to date with victims of the coronavirus.

The work, carried out with 1,227 patients in the China, shows that in most people the symptoms tend to disappear over time. In an assessment made 6 months after admission, 68% of patients still reported some problem, and the number dropped to 49% after one year.

Among those who had the most affected quality of life, however, the situation worsened. The number of those who found it difficult to walk after the Covid-19 episode rose from 6% to 9%, and reports of anxiety or depression increased from 23% to 26%.

The survey, described in a study in the medical journal Lancet, was carried out with patients from the Jin Yin-tan Hospital, from Wuhan, China, the first to receive a large volume of patients at the zero mark of the epidemic. “It is worrying that dyspnea (difficulty breathing), anxiety and depression are more frequent at 12 months than at 6 months, despite the fact that the increase in the proportion was relatively small in our follow-up”, state in a study in the medical journal Lancet os authors of the work. “Our data suggest that full recovery after one year is not possible for some patients.”

According to scientists, led by Lixue Huang, from the Capital Medical University, from Beijing, a relevant factor in predicting long-term symptoms is the patient’s condition during the hospital stay. Those who were admitted to the ICU generally had longer lasting symptoms after leaving the hospital. In those who required mechanical ventilation, the persistence of these symptoms was even longer on average.

Although the study carried out now has been carried out only in China, as it has a large number of patients, it is an important milestone in the medical literature on the disease. Preliminary figures being released by other monitoring groups indicate that more countries will have similar problems.

According to pulmonologist Rosemeri Maurici da Silva, professor at the Federal University of Santa Catarina, Brazil is heading towards very similar numbers. The doctor coordinates a smaller-scale follow-up study, with 160 patients so far, and says the findings of the Chinese paper are more or less in line with what is seen here.