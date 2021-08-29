HB20 loses 1.6 engine and will have 1.0 manual turbo with new Platinum versions

Hyundai announced that it will discontinue production of the 1.6 flex engine of the HB20 line in Brazil. Through a note, the company stated that this is a “strategic market decision” and that it will release more news soon.

The spoiler the South Korean manufacturer has already given: the 1.6 aspirated engine, 130 hp, will be replaced by 1.0 TGDI flex 120 hp, used in the more expensive versions of the HB20 family for two years.

What’s new in this move is the elimination of several versions that had already won 2022 line in March. In addition, the 1.0 turbo engine with direct injection will be available with both a six-speed automatic transmission and a six-speed manual transmission, an unprecedented combination.

Along the HB20 line, thes Vision and Vision Bluelink versions with 1.6 engine, as well as Evolution with Bluelink. The top of the line Diamond of the HB20 and the sedan had the same end.

In their place, the new Platinum and Platinum Plus options appear, both for the HB20 and for the HB20S. The prices of the unprecedented manual turbo versions start at R$ 78,290 for the hatch and R$ 81,990 for the sedan.

This also appears to be a timely move: the HB20 is now aligned with the mechanics of its biggest rival, the Chevrolet Onix. And it doesn’t hurt to remember that the Chevrolet hatch is weakened by having spent months without production.

Remember that the Hyundai HB20X 2021/2022 is only sold with a 1.6 engine. In this specific case, the remaining units are still being sold, probably due to the manufacturer’s inventory. But the adventurer will soon receive the 1.0 turbo engine. As for the HB20 and HB20S, the 1.6 engine versions are no longer available at dealerships.

Prices and versions of the HB20 after the discontinuation of the 1.6 engine

Version Motor Price sense 1.0 Flex BRL 59,890 vision 1.0 Flex BRL 64,290 evolution 1.0 Flex BRL 68,120 Platinum 1.0 TGDI Manual – BRL 78,290 / Automatic – BRL 83,890 sport 1.0 TGDI BRL 87,190 Platinum Plus 1.0 TGDI BRL 89,590

Prices and versions of the HB20S after the discontinuation of the 1.6 engine

Version Motor Price vision 1.0 Flex BRL 68,390 evolution 1.0 Flex BRL 72,190 Platinum 1.0 TGDI Manual – BRL 81,990 / Automatic – BRL 87,690 Platinum Plus 1.0 TGDI BRL 92,790

