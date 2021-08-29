“He will not go”; Benja denounces David Luiz’s future and news shakes Nação on the web

Who holds it? Last Saturday night (28), at Vila Belmiro, O Flamengo ran over another opponent and scored a 4-0 rout in the saints. With 3 goals from Gab and one of Andreas Pereira, who made his debut for Rubro-Negro, the team of Renato wrote down another victim and still dreams of the Brazilian three-time championship.

“The team once again behaved very well, especially in the tactical part. Santos almost didn’t create, we canceled the strong plays. We built the spaces and made four, but we could have done more. And look, we came from a decision against Grêmio, in a heavy field”, he said Renato.

Now, the concern of Nation is on another subject. In the end, David Luiz come or not? The defender has not yet defined his future and is also in the crosshairs of the Benfica. beja, channel commentator SBT, brought new updates on the case. The journalist, it is worth remembering, is a personal friend of Jorge Jesus, coach of the Portuguese team.

“David Luiz is not going to Benfica. The player has a meeting tomorrow (this Sunday) with leaders of Flamengo. What I do know is that he is impressed with the repercussion the fans are making in the media. So, I think if Flamengo’s fans make more noise, the chance increases”, he explained.

Marcos Braz, during the presentation of Kenedy, was firm: “Flamengo will not speak openly what it seeks, it has never spoken. Flamengo confirms some facts and information within this hiring process, but in this case it has nothing to confirm. Even because I’m not going to talk about position, at the right time I’ll confirm”.