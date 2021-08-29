Health: See eight foods that fight fatigue

Tiredness during the day can often be related to eating habits.

Food affects the brain’s ability to stay active as it requires certain nutrients to stay mentally focused and alert.

Check below eight foods that fight fatigue, recommended by nutritionist Liora Bels, a specialist in wellness at Freeletics.

1. Avocado



In addition to being versatile and can be used in sweet or savory recipes, avocado is also extremely energetic. Despite being high in calories, it is high in healthy fat, including fatty acids, omega 3 and omega 6, which fight bad cholesterol, increase blood flow to the brain, and help the body absorb other nutrients.

2. Apples

Apples are a practical and super energetic snack. They are also rich in fructose, the predominant sugar found in fruits, and are the body’s preferred source of energy. While eating an apple does not provide the initial boost normally provided by a cup of coffee, the fruit will provide a steady amount of energy to the brain and body for longer.



3. Sprouted grains



Sprouted grains are whole grains, such as oats or buckwheat, that have been soaked and allowed to sprout. Unlike simple sugars, whole grains are a form of carbohydrate that the body slowly breaks down to convert to energy, thus providing a steady supply rather than a spike followed by a dip that brings sleep and fatigue.

4. Macadamia

Macadamia – and most nuts and seeds – are some of the best snacks when it comes to overcoming fatigue and fighting hunger. With 160 to 200 calories in a handful, macadamias are a concentrated source of energy, containing all the major macronutrients such as protein, carbohydrates, good fats and so on.

Remember that, despite being healthy, nuts are also a calorie bomb and therefore should be eaten in moderation.



5. Blueberries

In addition to being delicious, blueberries are very energizing and can even elevate brain function. Berries are a great source of manganese, a chemical often found in minerals combined with iron, which play an important role in assisting certain metabolic activities in the body – one of them being the conversion of carbohydrates and fats into energy.



6. Matcha

It’s not just another trendy food, it’s also super energetic. While a cup of green tea extracts only a few of the nutritional benefits available, matcha is made from whole tea leaves that have been ground into a fine green powder, thus containing all the powerful minerals, antioxidants and amino acids found in the leaf itself. .

7. Shirataki noodles

Pasta is delicious, but brings a feeling of fatigue right after being consumed. An alternative, in this case, is Shirataki noodles, made from glucomannan, a fiber that comes from the root of the konjac plant that grows in Japan. traditional sleep after lunch on a plate of noodles.



8. Cabbage



Kale is one of the richest sources of nutrients on earth, packed with essential vitamins and minerals the brain needs. It is a vegetable source of iron, whose low levels in the body can lead to exhaustion and a feeling of tiredness.

To increase iron absorption, it is ideal to consume kale with a source of vitamin C.