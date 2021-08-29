Host says Corinthians is following in Cruzeiro’s footsteps

Renato Augusto was recently hired by the São Paulo team (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency) The host Milton Neves, from Band, stated that the Corinthians are following the steps of cruise, approaching bankruptcy. Even in debt, the São Paulo club is investing heavily in hiring. Timo got it right in recent weeks with Giuliano and Renato Augusto. Rger Guedes is also close to being announced.

“Even though Coringo owed something close to 1 billion reais, Coringo went shopping and brought Giuliano and Renato Augusto. They have already given a special “spice” to the team, which is already playing clearly better. the announcement of striker Rger Guedes, who was very successful at Palmeiras and Atltico, before going to China. Oh, and from what they’ve been saying around, Willian will be able to wear the alvinegra shirt again soon too,” said the presenter, on your blog at Uol.

“Is it really worth spending the money you don’t have to strengthen a team that is far from fighting for the Brazilian title? And that is unlikely to reach until the G-4? Yes, even because we only have one spot in the G-4, now what athletic, Flamengo and palm trees are already practically guaranteed in this select group. And the high salaries, who pays? , Timo, it was better to mirror yourself in Flamengo’s example than in the cruise, see?”, added Milton Neves.