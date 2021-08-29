Host says Corinthians is following in Cruzeiro’s footsteps

The host Milton Neves, from Band, stated that the Corinthians are following the steps of cruise, approaching bankruptcy. Even in debt, the São Paulo club is investing heavily in hiring. Timo got it right in recent weeks with Giuliano and Renato Augusto. Rger Guedes is also close to being announced.
“Is it really worth spending the money you don’t have to strengthen a team that is far from fighting for the Brazilian title? And that is unlikely to reach until the G-4? Yes, even because we only have one spot in the G-4, now what athletic, Flamengo and palm trees are already practically guaranteed in this select group. And the high salaries, who pays? , Timo, it was better to mirror yourself in Flamengo’s example than in the cruise, see?”, added Milton Neves.
Former club managers, Wagner Pires de S, Itair Machado and Srgio Nonato are rus na Justice for crimes against Cruzeiro. It was in their management that the club fell to the second division and accumulated almost priceless debt.
