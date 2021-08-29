How To Avoid Losing Pix Money On Scams

Photo: CV file

The launch of Pix at the end of last year brought ease of payment. However, with the new modality, which enables instant transactions, data security problems and scams also came.

So much so that, this Friday (27), the Central Bank released a series of changes to electronic payments. One of the novelties is that transfers cannot exceed R$1,000 between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am, in order to avoid criminal actions, such as lightning kidnappings.

Another change that pleases the specialists heard by the article is the possibility for the client to set different limits on Pix in the day and night periods. Thus, the person can opt for the availability of higher values ​​at night.

According to Dandara Aranha, head of security at Grafeno, fintech for digital accounts and electronic registration infrastructure, currently customers can request this limit of values. However, the obligation coming from the Central Bank reinforces the security measure.

Marcelo Godke, a lawyer specializing in business and corporate law and a professor at Insper, points out that another possibility is to increase the security of the cell phone to prevent criminals from accessing the bank’s application if the device is stolen.

In addition to the mobile phone unlock password, the recommendation is to install an additional security application. “It is possible to choose one or two passwords to access the applications chosen by the user, it is much more difficult to access the bank’s application, which already has its own password”, explains the lawyer.

Experts point out that consumers should avoid using the same password across all apps and accounts, making access difficult for criminals.

To protect personal data, the recommendation is not to use your CPF, mobile number or email as your Pix key. “This is sensitive information that facilitates the sending of spam and fraudulent links,” notes Dandara.

Godke exemplifies that the CPF can be used by criminals to open bank accounts or even make purchases and other debts in the victim’s name. Therefore, the ideal is to register random keys or create an exclusive email for this purpose.

7 TIPS TO NOT FALL INTO Scams

As a quick and easy payment method, scams involving Pix are increasingly common.

1) Do not register on unknown websites

Do not enter personal data, such as CPF, mobile number and passwords, on unknown websites. Check if the address matches the brand, company or public service.

2) Don’t click on suspicious links

When you receive a suspicious link, do not open it as it may access your information. Usually, these addresses come with some inviting offer, such as discounts and prizes.

3) Doubt orders that arrive via Whatsapp or SMS

The cloning of Whatsapp and cell phone numbers is another crime that has become commonplace. The thugs pretend to be the owner of the line and ask for an amount, like a loan, for Pix.

4) Pay attention to payments by proximity field, the NFC

Some endpoints for this type of transaction may have been altered to steal data. If you notice anything suspicious, choose another payment method to ensure your safety.

5) Beware of fake QR Codes

QR Codes, which enable transactions by capturing the code, are popular. However, please make sure that the amount shown on the QR Code and the destination of the money are correct before making payments and transfers.

6) Never share passwords

Never share personal passwords and don’t confuse the password with the Pix key.

7) Beware of bank calls or messages

Be wary of phone calls or messages whose person claims to be an employee of the bank where he is a client.

I WAS A VICTIM, WHAT TO DO?

– The main tip is to monitor your CPF through credit protection companies’ tools

– If you fall for the scam, register a police report and notify the bank of what happened, in order to request the reversal of the operation

– It is up to the bank to analyze whether it will pay or not, as in other bank frauds

HOW TO MAKE THE CORRECT REGISTRATION ON THE PIX

– By the application of your bank you will have a “Pix” option

– By clicking, you will be redirected to the Pix keys registration

– The Pix Key, which is a preferred identification, can be CPF, CNPJ, email, mobile number or random key (an automatically generated string), this is a way of not linking your personal data to the account information

Source: Folhapress