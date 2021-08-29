How to confirm registration? Program starts in 2021

key points Brazil Aid should start in November;

The program replaces Bolsa Família;

Beneficiaries must enroll in the CadÚnico in order to receive the benefit.

The program that will replace the family allowance in income distribution, called Brazil Aid, must start in the month of November. Find out here how to confirm your application to join the program.

The new aid will use the entries in the Cadastro Único to start making the selection.

How to register in the Cadúnico?

Beneficiaries must apply through of application My Single Registry or in person at one of the social assistance centers.

The person responsible for registering your family must be over 18 years old and carry the following documents:

Birth certificate;

Wedding certificate;

CPF;

RG;

Work Card;

Voter Title;

Administrative Registry of Indigenous Birth (Rani).

Enrollment does not guarantee immediate entry into the program, as was the case with Bolsa Família. First, a screening will be carried out by the government to define those awarded.

Brazil Aid

Auxílio Brasil also aims to promote child and youth development through financial support to pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and adolescents.

How will Brazil Aid work?

According to the government, the program will work as an extension of Bolsa Família, which will have an adjustment in the minimum monthly fee.

President Jair Bolsonaro said he would have at least an increase of at least 50% in the average value of Bolsa Família, which currently has the value of R$189, could go to R$283.50.

Who will the Auxílio Brasil program be for?

The program will be aimed at:

Families in extreme poverty (monthly income of up to R$89 per person, according to current government standards)

Families in poverty (monthly income between R$89 and R$178 per person, according to current government standards) with pregnant women or people aged up to 21 years.

Brazil Aid Payments

Early Childhood Benefit: intended for families with children up to 3 years old (paid by member in this situation)

Family Composition Benefit: intended for families with pregnant women or people between 3 and 21 years old (paid by member in this situation)

Benefit for Overcoming Extreme Poverty: aimed at families in extreme poverty (with a minimum value per member)

Complementary benefits of Brazil Aid

School Sport Aid

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship

Child Citizen Assistance

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid

Conditions for receiving the benefit

To receive Brazil Aid, it is necessary to present prenatal care, vaccination in the national calendar, monitoring of nutritional status, minimum school attendance

Benefits

Within Brazil’s Auxílio there are nine types of benefits.

The first three are part of the basic core of the new program:

Early Childhood Benefit: includes families with children between zero and 36 months of age.

Family Membership Benefit: aimed at young people aged 18 to 21 who are incomplete with the aim of encouraging this group to complete at least one level of formal schooling.

Benefit for Overcoming Extreme Poverty: if, after receiving the previous benefits, the monthly per capita income of the family does not exceed the extreme poverty line, it will be entitled to financial support without limitations in relation to the number of members of the family nucleus.

The other six modalities complement with socioeconomic inclusion tools:

Sports School Allowance: intended for students aged between 12 and 17 years old who are members of beneficiary families of Auxílio Brasil and who stand out in the Brazilian School Games.

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: aimed at students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions and who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil.

Child Citizen Assistance: for the person responsible for a family with a child aged between zero and 48 months who has a source of income but cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network.

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: paid for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único.

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: people who are on the program’s payroll and carry out proof of formal employment relationship will receive the benefit.

Transition Compensatory Benefit: intended for families that were on the Bolsa Família payroll and lost part of the amount received as a result of qualifying for the new program.

