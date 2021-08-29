How to share 4G or mobile internet with another device

It’s the light that goes out, the intermittent wi-fi signal, a trip or the bill you forgot to pay. Going without internet on your computer, tablet or cell phone takes anyone out of their minds. With that in mind, we show you step-by-step how you can share the internet from your mobile phone and use it on your devices or on a friend’s mobile phone that doesn’t have mobile internet.

And believe me, it’s pretty easy. Just make sure first of all that your 4G internet is enabled.

on android

1. Go to the device settings page and look for the option “Wi-fi modem and router”. The name may vary depending on the model and brand of the device, but items related to: router, Wi-Fi or portable access usually appear;

Image: UOL

2. Found? So select. The system will open a configuration screen for your wi-fi hotspot. Tap the option and enter the network name and password you want to enter;

Image: UOL

3. Save and enable the “Wi-Fi Hotspot” option to activate your internet sharing;

Image: UOL

Simple, isn’t it? When you open the Wi-Fi options on your computer, tablet or other smartphone, your network name appears enabled for use.

The cool thing is that on some cell phones you can also share your internet via USB connection and Bluetooth, as shown in the screen above. What is not possible is to share a wi-fi network, only mobile internet.

on the iPhone

1, Access the “Adjustments” option. Then activate the “Personal Access” option

2. Enter a security password of your choice and you’re done!

On iPhone, you can also share your data via USB and Bluetooth connection.