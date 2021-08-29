Hurricane Ida: New Orleans orders evacuation while preparing for possible direct impact

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

Satellite image of Hurricane Ida over Cuba

Credit, National Weather Service

Photo caption,

Hurricane Ida is expected to hit the US on Sunday

The New Orleans mayor has ordered neighborhoods unprotected from flooding to be evacuated as the city prepares for a possible direct impact from a storm stronger than Hurricane Katrina, which left a trail of destruction exactly 16 years ago.

“What I’m told is this storm isn’t going to fade,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said on Saturday (8/8).

Hurricane Ida intensified in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico before its arrival on the southern coast of the United States, scheduled for Sunday (29/8).

Mandatory evacuation is in effect for some parts of New Orleans—those outside the dike-protected areas—while for the rest of the city, a voluntary evacuation order has been issued.

