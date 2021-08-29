Hurricane Nora touches the ground in Mexico | World

Hurricane Nora hit the ground this Saturday (28) in the Mexican state of Jalisco and remains close to the Mexican Pacific coast, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Nora’s eye, rated 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale (out of 5) “remains near the coast of the Mexico after touching the ground in the northwest of Jalisco”, informed the NHC in its latest newsletter.

Hurricane Nora hits the coast of Mexico — Photo: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

Mexican authorities have so far reported no injuries.

Nora impacted “near Vicente Guerrero (Jalisco) and has continued to move close to the coast ever since,” said the NHC.

At 9 pm from Brasília, the cyclone was located 50 km south-southwest of Puerto Vallarta (Jalisco) and 555 km from Cabo San Lucas (Lower California), traveling at 22 km/h towards the north with sustained winds from 130 km/h, the NHC reported.

The eye of the hurricane “will continue to move off the coast of Mexico for the next few hours” and then out to the Gulf of Mexico, “moving parallel to the coast of Mexico,” he added.

The NHC doesn’t rule out that it could turn right into the earth and dissipate.

Mexican authorities had cleared 15 refuges in Jalisco and sent first responders to the impact zone.