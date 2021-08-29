‘I feel cornered’ · TV News

Considered the great villain of BBB21 and eliminated with 99.17% of the public vote, a historical record for the reality show, Karol Conká still feels the consequences of his actions in the most watched house in Brazil. More than 100 days after the end of the edition, she avoids leaving the house: “I still feel a little cornered”, she admitted.

The singer participated in Altas Horas on Saturday (28) and opened the door on how her post-reality show life has been complicated. “I haven’t been going out anymore. I wasn’t much for going out anymore, then with the pandemic I didn’t go out anymore. I was a bit hazy, I ended up at the BBB, you saw what happened”, she said, good-humored.

“Now that I’m out [do reality], I have been working a lot with my new album, with my work. But I don’t feel comfortable to go out [de casa]. First because of the pandemic, obviously, second because I still feel a little cornered by the bad attitudes I had.”

She said, however, that the little contact she had with the public after the BBB was positive. “I think Brazil understood that it was a moment I went through. There are still people who see me with bad eyes, and I really understand [o lado delas]. I think for other people it has already passed, but for me, it’s an internal thing, with me, that I need to treat, work better. It’s a panic that I ended up acquiring,” he explained.

These days I commented that I don’t go out, and people understood that [é porque] I’m harassed on the streets. No, I’m not. So far I haven’t suffered any type of attack [presencial], the biggest attacks were on social networks. What made me very sad was the onslaught of racism. The other attacks I understand I caused. So it’s okay.

The rapper said that, in her few outings, to go to the doctor, for example, she was treated so well by those who found her that they even asked to take a picture with her. “People say: ‘Oh, everything will be fine’ or ‘I canceled you, but I’m canceling you’ (laughs). Then they apologize for the offense, I apologize too. Then we hug like that, with a little punch. hands.”

Karol also revealed that, little by little, he has felt more confident to face the world again. And he blamed his post-confinement reflection moment for that acceptance. “I think the courage to understand, to see yourself in the mistakes and repair those mistakes is in here. And people have felt this,” he philosophized.