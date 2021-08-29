“I find myself in this enchantment”: Juliette tells details of her EP and fans go wild

The ex-BBB Juliette made the fans happy!

Close to releasing her first EP, the BBB21 champion shared on her Instagram a video with some behind-the-scenes footage from the recording of her music project.

In black and white, Juliette appears in the recording studio alongside her crew, singing some songs from the EP, while telling details about her new musical work.

“Singing, I perceive myself and find myself in this enchantment. Here I am, undressed for you. I let go of all my facets to take on what I most want. To be Juliette, simply and purely Juliette. And I put in my corner, everything I am and want to be. It carries my story and my marks. May the words bring lightness as they covered me with peace. I surrender on a road that I have never set foot on and the first steps of this walk are wings that I gained along with you. I invite them to fly with me”, mentions Juliette.

Juliette’s fans went wild with the post. “Most beautiful thing”, “You’re going to rock”, “Wonderful, it’s going to be very successful!!!” are some of the main comments from the ex-BBB’s followers.

Check out the video:

Learn more about Juliette’s new EP here!