“I took everyone by surprise”

During ‘É de Casa’, the singer spoke of his faith and clarified rumors after the two recorded solo songs

The singer Luciano Camargo, who is a partner with her brother Zeze di Camargo, clarified the rumors that the two are separating after more than three decades of partnership.

During the It’s from Home, he said their recent gospel-oriented releases took fans by surprise, but that doesn’t mean the duo will break up.

“I never expressed my feelings about God, and in a year of pandemic… It really took everyone by surprise.” declared.

Firm in his position, he clarified that he doesn’t care about rumors.

“People are saying that we’re breaking up, but I don’t care, because I know my brother and I are together. I know his fans for my projects, and he knows my fans for his projects. But everything is in God’s time, I always say that…”, explained.

EMOTION

Recently, on the birthday of Zeze di Camargo, the brother Lucian declared himself.

“Today is his day! Zezé, the best gift for today you are giving yourself: the privilege of being able to launch a project doing what you like. So, my brother, congratulations today are doubled… on your life – may it continue to be full of health, peace and harmony among yours – and for your ‘Rustic’ project, may it shine as you do! Happy birthday! Congratulations! Be happy, fly high, my brother”, wrote in the caption.