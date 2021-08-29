In 2016, Eduardo Bolsonaro criticized gasoline at R$ 2.50

Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, son 03 of President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo by SERGIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images)

A video by Eduardo Bolsonaro criticizing the rise in gasoline, in May 2016, went viral on the web

At the time, a liter of fuel cost around R$ 2.50

Today, drivers pay R$7 for gasoline in some Brazilian states

The internet refreshed the memory of federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) due to the rise in the price of gasoline, which reached R$ 7 in some Brazilian states. A video of the president’s son Jair Bolsonaro (no party) criticizing the rise in fuel, in May 2016, went viral on social networks. At the time, the liter cost around R$ 2.50.

“Now you are paying the price of [Operação] Lava Jato, from the corruption of the people who embezzled Petrobras money,” said Eduardo next to a woman at a gas station in the United States. The original video was posted on his official YouTube channel.

The price of regular gasoline exceeded R$ 7 in Rio Grande do Sul and reached R$ 6.99 a liter in Acre last week, according to a weekly survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The average price practiced across the country, at R$ 5.866, rose 0.22% between August 8 and 14 (latest data available) and accumulated a 0.60% increase in the month. For experts, the dollar has a great influence on this behavior, but other factors also influence it.

Bolsonaro has avoided holding the government accountable and has minimized the rise in fuel prices. Last Tuesday (24), the president told supporters: “Gasoline is cheap, the cooking gas is cheap. People have to understand the price composition. They end up blaming me for everything that happens in Brazil.”

Last week, Bolsonaro stated that the federal government is not responsible for the increase in gasoline in the country. “Let’s see who is being the villain in this story. It’s not the federal government,” he said in a speech during a ceremony in Manaus (AM).

Without mentioning São Paulo or the other states, Bolsonaro referred to the ICMS, a tax on goods and services, which is a state tax and is part of the calculation to define how much gasoline will cost the end consumer.