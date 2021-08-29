In Império, João Lucas has a relapse with Maria Isis and is unmasked by Du · TV News

João Lucas (Daniel Rocha) will have a relapse with Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) in Império. The manager will call José de Alfredo’s (Alexandre Nero) lover, but Du (Josie Pessôa) will find out and unmask her husband in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

In the scenes planned to go aired on September 11 , the youngest of Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) will call the receptionist at Vicente’s restaurant (Rafael Cardoso) after an argument with Du about the twins.

The redhead, however, will be in the shower and will not answer her cell phone. “That’s crazy, Lucas, are you crazy? Calling Isis,” he’ll say to himself a moment later. The boy will talk to his mother about the difficulties of fatherhood and will put the phone away.

The businessman’s wife will arrive in the room and the husband’s phone will ring. She will answer the call as if she were the maid in the house, and tell her that Lucas is busy. “Tell him it’s Isis, I was in the shower and when I left I saw that he had called me”, the young woman will ask.

Du will be disoriented by Maria Isis’s call and will leave the Medeiros mansion to get some fresh air. “Son of a bitch, I didn’t deserve to go through this,” he will lament in tears.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#71 – Dom Pedro uses sensual trickery in Nos Tempos do Imperador!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.