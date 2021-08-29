In one night, five bars are closed by agglomeration

posted on 08/29/2021 11:07 AM



Five bars are fined and banned for agglomeration in the DF – (credit: Reproduction/DF Legal)

In just one night, five bars in the Federal District were fined and banned for non-compliance with protocols to combat covid-19 and agglomeration (see images below). Operation Baco, carried out by the DF Legal Secretariat, reinforced inspection in places that receive the most complaints.

This Saturday (8/28), the third day of the operation, one of those punished for disrespecting the decrees to combat the coronavirus was Café de Lá Musique, in the Clubs Sul Sector. The bar was fined R$ 10 thousand per show and agglomeration and banned for 30 days.

Another target of DF Legal actions was the Dallas Bar, located on Estrada Parque Taguatinga (EPTG). “After the following three nights of actions with fines and notifications and, even so, disrespect for sanitary protocols, the Dallas Bar, at EPTG, was fined another R$ 10 thousand and was banned for 30 days. About 500 people were in the location,” informed the secretariat.

The punishment was the same for Texxas Bar, at Núcleo Bandeirante. Spotted with a large crowd of customers and without a mask, the establishment was fined R$20,000 and banned for 30 days. In Gama, in the DVO region, the fined and interdicted was Bar Sanfona de Ouro. With great crowding even on public roads, the bar received fines totaling R$ 18 thousand and interdiction.

The Vila Jeri bar, in Asa Norte, was subject to tax. He will be evaluated by other teams. Until then, it will be banned. The fine will also be stipulated.













Operation Bacchus

Operation Baco is a response to establishments that insist on not complying with the rules to combat covid-19. In addition to the 11 teams that work on a day-to-day basis, the DF Legal Secretary, together with the other organs of the GDF Task Force, started to use uncharacterized inspectors.

Auditors and inspectors go to the locations and record all the movement, which later enters into reports. This avoids a tactic that has been recurrent in these establishments: asking customers to return to their seats and put on their masks when they are warned of the approach of DF Legal teams.

The other side

The Courier contacted the establishments mentioned by DF Legal. Until the latest update of this article, only Café de La Musique has positioned itself. In a statement, the bar stated that “it is following with all the security measures for the well-being of all its customers, complying with all the rules determined by the decree of the Federal District Government.”

According to the bar, on Saturday there were “some excesses by the public” and employees sought to contain it. “Given this situation, Café de La Musique commits even more, starting this weekend, to strengthen its supervision and increase the number of employees for such action, increasing the number of security personnel and firefighters to reprimand those who get up from their tables and they are left unmasked, generating agglomerations”, concludes the note.

The space remains open for demonstrations by the other aforementioned establishments.