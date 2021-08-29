Increase in construction index pressures real estate consortium – 08/27/2021 – Market

Real estate consortia had a 68.9% increase in shares sold from January to July this year, compared to the same period in 2020, and there are 1.12 million active participants, according to Abac (Brazilian Association of Consortium Administrators ).

The modality attracts the consumer because it does not have interest, but it is necessary to be aware of other factors that affect the value of the consortium, such as the index used to readjust the installments.

According to the association, 78% of real estate consortium administrators use the INCC (National Construction Cost Index) to adjust their letters of credit — the amount that the consortium member can redeem to buy their property.

There are also companies that use other rates, such as the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), used by Caixa.

This adjustment is made once a year, on the consortium group’s anniversary date, following the rate accumulated in the last 12 months.

The groups that were readjusted in August, for example, had an increase of 17.35%, the accumulated value of the INCC until July. For those who use the INPC, the accumulated was 9.85%.

The INCC is today much higher than what used to be practiced in the last 10 years, when the rate fluctuated, in the accumulated in July, between 3 and 7%. ​

The readjustment is necessary to maintain the purchasing power of the consortium members. Unlike what happens in financing, whoever buys a consortium share does not receive the amount immediately. Entrants must wait to be drawn each month or bid. Those who make the highest bids will also be awarded — each group allows a certain number of people to be awarded per month.

The goal is that, by the end of the group, which lasts an average of 184 months (just over 15 years), according to Abac, everyone has access to a letter of credit and can buy the goods they wanted at the beginning of the consortium. If there is no readjustment, whoever is drawn at the beginning can buy the good, but whoever stays for the end, no.

“When the INCC gets out of the curve like that, it will have a very big impact on users, both those who have already received the letter and are paying the debt and those who have not yet received the amount and live on rent”, says Gustavo Favaron, president GRI Club, the real estate market relationship club. “What can happen is these people are not able to keep paying.”

Paulo Roberto Rossi, CEO of Abac, affirms that the default rate of the consortium members contemplated, that is, those chosen to receive the letter of credit, was 2.45% in June.

“The INCC reflects the situation of the real estate market, last year we had values ​​accommodation due to the pandemic and this year due to the lack of materials” affirms Rossi. “What we’ve noticed is that this isn’t too much affecting the consortium members.”

If the installment becomes too heavy, one option for the client is to check if the administrator allows the letter of credit to be reduced, which also reduces the monthly installments. As Alexandre Caliman Gomes, founding partner of Consorciei, a platform that operates in the secondary consortium market, explains, the rules about this vary for each administrator. Some allow numerous changes, while others only release one or two.

The reduction of the charter also depends on group availability. “Generally, the ratio is 50%: if the largest credit is R$ 200 thousand, the smallest is R$ 100 thousand”, says Gomes. If the consortium member already has the lowest card in the group, he will not be able to reduce it.

In this situation, there is still the option of selling your share in the consortium to another person or to a company, such as Consorciei. In this case, the consumer loses a part of the value he has already invested. It may be better, however, than to stop paying and wait months or years to get the money back after the group ends.

The president of Abac recommends that whoever is contemplated now does not delay in buying his goods. With inflation especially strong in the civil construction sector, the trend is for real estate prices to increase and those who choose to wait may lose purchasing power.

Once a person is contemplated, their letter of credit goes to an investment fund, following Central Bank rules, and is no longer readjusted by the group’s index, but according to financial investments.

Gomes points out that another strategy for the consortium member not to be harmed by inflation is to avoid bidding right before the month of the consortium’s readjustment, so that their letter of credit is readjusted to the new value. If the person is drawn, however, there is nothing to do, and the solution is to complete the purchase quickly.

The real estate consortium is suitable for those who want to own their property, but can wait to make the purchase. For those who are drawn at the end of the group, it ends up working as a forced savings account — which is subject to certain fees, the main one being administration fees.

“If you think you’re going to save money for 10 years and be awarded in the end, it’s worth adding to your savings, but will you have the discipline to do that? The consortium has the obligation to save”, says Gomes.

Attorney Elaine Cristina Barreiro, 43, joined the real estate consortium already focused on making a bid in the first few months, to quickly get the letter of credit.

About 5 years ago, Barreiro sold his apartment, but continued to rent in the place. So, she joined a consortium group and, months later, used part of her FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Work Time) to get the highest bidder and be awarded.

“Despite knowing that the bid wasn’t guaranteed, from the moment you buy the quota, you have access to the value of the bids and know how much you have to give. If everyone is giving R$ 70 thousand, the probability of getting it is great if you give R$ 75 thousand”.

Adding the letter to what he had already achieved with the sale of the property, he moved to the new apartment, larger than the previous one. Today, he has only three more years of consortium ahead of him.

For her, it was more advantageous than getting into a real estate financing, and the adjustment of installments, by the INCC, has not weighed heavily on her pocket. The last update of the value was at the beginning of the year.

It was also a way to reduce the debt payment term. “In order to have a reasonable share, I would have to finance the bank in more than 20 years”, he says. Your consortium will have a total duration of 8 years, with an administration fee of 16%, charged on the total amount of the letter of credit.

To take advantage of the real estate consortium, it is important to be aware of its rules and not get carried away by promises that you will be drawn quickly.

“The commercial approach of the consortium is very aggressive, there is a lack of care in the sale that ends up generating distortion, we feel that it is a little more nebulous to establish correct and clear information”, says Paulo Chebat, executive director of the MelhorTaxa platform, which makes comparisons between financing and launched a consortium comparator three months ago.

He points out that proof of income at the time of contemplation is more meticulous than at the beginning of the contract, which can be a problem for some clients. “If the readjustment is between 10% and 20% every year, in 3 years the person has to prove much higher income [do que no começo do grupo], and her salary probably didn’t grow all that much”, she says.

How the real estate consortium works

–The consortium group is set up by an administrator, who charges a fee for the work; this administration fee is levied on the total amount of the letter of credit (the amount to be received), and its payment is divided into the monthly installments of the consortium

–The consortium is readjusted by an index once a year, on the anniversary of the formation of the group; in real estate, the most used index is the INCC (National Construction Cost Index)

–The readjustment is done so that no one in the group loses purchasing power, since there are consortium members who will take until the end of the contracted period to receive the letter of credit; the average duration of a consortium exceeds 15 years

–There is no interest charge, but the consortium member does not have immediate access to the letter of credit

-Once a month, an assembly is held, and the people who will receive the letter of credit at that time are randomly selected.

–It is possible to be awarded by luck or bid, offering the highest value

–The bid amount is deducted from the total payable and you can use the FGTS balance

–The consortium member receives the value of the letter exclusively for the purchase of property; if you don’t want to spend it, the amount is kept in a fund

– When the consortium member is contemplated and buys the property, the chattel mortgage is used until the installments are paid

– The consortium member who stops paying the consortium before being contemplated can resell it to another person or to specialized companies

Source: Abac, Consorciei and MelhorTaxa