Increased risk of blackouts and energy rationing, understand how this will reach your pocket

The risk of blackouts (energy shortages) and energy rationing – when the federal government forces all citizens and companies to meet consumption reduction targets – increased this year, according to at least three executives interviewed by Jornal do Commercio. Even President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said on Wednesday (26) that “we are at the limit of the limit” and some dams could stop working if the current water crisis continues. The president also asked the population to turn off “a spot of light in their house”. In other words, 20 years after the last rationing, Brazil is still waiting almost, miraculously, for rain to have electricity. The country will need an additional 5,000 megawatts (MW) of generation from November to supply the load of current energy consumption from November, if there is no rain that improves the situation in the hydroelectric power plant reservoirs in the Southeast/Center -West of the country.

The need to have an additional 5,000 megawatts is as if it had to deploy half of the generating park of the hydroelectric plants of Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco (Chesf) by November. The first factor contributing to this situation is the lack of planning of generation projects in the electricity sector. And it’s not just the current government. Industry executives point out that this lack of planning has been going on for at least a decade. “Energy has to be planned beforehand. At the last minute, nothing can be done in the area of ​​generation. In terms of rainfall, we are worse off than in 2001. And energy consumption is increasing”, summarizes the director of Kroma Energia, Rodrigo Mello.

Responsible for 70% of all the water that can be stored to generate energy in the country, the Southeast/Midwest reservoirs had 22.32% of their storage capacity on Thursday (26). They are expected to reach 10% in November, when the wet season (rainy) begins in both regions. If the rains do not come, some hydroelectric plants in both regions may be unable to generate energy.

Energy consumption increased by 19% by industry and 5% by residential customers last June, according to figures from the National Interconnected System (SIN). The industry consumes about 60% of the country’s energy and the double-digit growth also occurred because the comparison was made with the same month last year, when the sector underwent a reduction in production due to the impact of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic . The increase in the residential sector was driven by the dry climate in the Midwest, which caused an increase in energy consumption.

To try to curb energy consumption, the federal government announced, in this penultimate week of August, some measures that may contribute to lower consumption, as federal public agencies will spend less energy until April of next year, measures will be released to stimulate residential consumer lower their energy bill and a bonus for large consumers, such as industry, – which can even be cash – for them to spend less. On the generation side, the contracting of thermal plants that will work in containers on an emergency basis was announced. “These measures were taken late, because since October last year, it was known that this year would be bad with rains. The government said it will give a bonus to the industry, but did not say what prize will be given and where it will come from money. For example, if a factory changes the hours of a work shift, it contributes to spending less energy. There are many variables to say if there will be rationing, but what we see is that the risk of blackouts has increased (blackouts ) in different regions of the country and also that of rationing”, summarizes the director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE), Adriano Pires. And he adds: “We have to reduce the dependence of the climate on the Brazilian energy matrix”. For him, this would happen if the country had implemented more natural gas thermal power plants.

IMPACT



The main impact that this scenario of lack of planning brings to the consumer is that the electricity bill will continue to rise. First, because a higher amount will be charged on the red flag at level 2, which should be around R$ 15 for each 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed. This value will be defined by Aneel next week.

With the scarcity of water in the reservoirs, more thermal plants have been working, for a few months, so that the consumer has energy and they are more expensive than hydroelectric plants. The cost of this generation of thermal plants that is not covered by the red flag will be paid by the consumer in the annual readjustment of the energy bill in 2022.

“Tariffs will remain high, even if there are good rains from November onwards, because there is a risk that we will arrive in April of next year with the reservoirs of these hydroelectric plants lower than in 2021”, argues Adriano Pires. So, for the consumer, there is only one way out: to try to save because they are the ones who will cover the costs of the lack of planning in the Brazilian electricity sector.