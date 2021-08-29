Indian film actress is Caio Castro’s new love, friends hand over; get to know · Mediamax Newspaper

Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera are no longer together, as the Leo Dias column reported exclusively this Friday (27/8). And the actor already has a new affair, the Brazilian and star of Netflix India Larissa Bonesi.

Caio’s friends reveal that he and the model also stayed together, back and forth, for six years. And that the artist still keeps many objects that the girl gave him. Another curious detail is that, while dating Grazi, Caio spent a maximum of three months without talking to Larissa.

The line moved so quickly that the actor is about to meet Larissa again. The girl is already packed for Brazil and will arrive next Monday (8/30), in São Paulo, to meet with the heartthrob of Globo.

Who is Larissa Bonesi?

The actress Larissa Bonesi is 31 years old, is also a model and has a very strong genius. She is one of the leading names in the Indian movie Penthouse, recently released by Netflix. In her Instagram account, the young woman currently has about 440 thousand followers. Larissa is well known for her work in the Telugu film industry in India.

Her journey in the film industry began with her appearance as a dancer alongside two well-known Bollywood actors: Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, in the romantic comedy Desi Boyz.