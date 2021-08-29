Influencer goes viral with VIDEO saying he wants to meet Tim Maia, who died in 1998

Influencer and ‘love advisor’ Karen Kardasha, played by Renato Shippee, went viral on social media this Saturday (28) after saying she wanted to meet Tim Maia.

The singer-songwriter died in 1998. He was 55 years old.

The cause of death was septic shock, a breakdown of the body caused by widespread infection.

“We never crossed”

The statement was given in participation in Ticaracaticast, by humorists Bola and Carioca, when asked about an idol she would like to meet.

Without thinking twice, she quoted Tim Maia and said she would love to talk to him, but the paths “never crossed.”

The show’s owners roared with laughter, leaving the guest unsure why.

Afterwards they revealed that the singer is already dead, leaving the influencer shocked and making the guest cry.

She even asked if the cause of death was Covid-19, eliciting even more laughter from the participants.

See below:

Who is Karen Kardasha?

Renato Shippee is the person behind and who gives life to love counselor Karen Kardasha. A character known for her flamboyant looks and for speaking out when it comes to relationships.

According to information from R7, it all started in October last year, when Renato decided to answer some questions about how to be an “ex-muggle”.

At the time, he used a filter with makeup and played a woman who had come out of an abusive relationship and gave tips on how to get a millionaire husband.

Born in Bauru, in the interior of São Paulo, Renato graduated in pedagogy and was a pastor in a church.

“Also as a pastor, everything happened a bit by accident. I started by dating a few friends and suddenly a lot of people came looking for me. They said they liked the way I explained the passages in the Bible, that it was easier to understand and it started to be successful. Afterwards, I rented a place, which became a church”, he recalled in an interview with R7.

