Inter does not plan to return Galhardo after loan to Celta de Vigo

Thiago Galhardo was introduced by Celta de Vigo, from Spain, after signing a loan agreement until the middle of 2022. But in Porto Alegre, Internacional does not plan to have the player back, even if the Spanish club gives up its buying preference. attacker’s economic rights. The idea at the Beira-Rio stadium is that the current exit was definitive, even with a temporary format.

At 32, Thiago Galhardo has a contract with Inter until December 2022.

The idea, common among the parties, is “end of cycle”. Thus, if Celta de Vigo does not keep the player at the end of the loan, another destination must be found. In the last scenario, a termination on the eve of the end of the contract is ventilated.

The club from Rio Grande do Sul received around 500 thousand euros (R$ 3 million at the current price) for the player’s loan. Thiago Galhardo was appointed to the directors of Celta de Vigo by Eduardo Coudet, a coach who passed by Inter in 2020 and commanded the striker.

In addition to the value of the loan agreement, the agreement between the clubs also provides for bonuses to Internacional in case of goals achieved by Galhardo in Galicia. The two articles are about the number of games and together amount to 130 thousand euros (equivalent to R$ 800 thousand at the current price).

Galhardo had already received an offer to leave Porto Alegre in 2021. In the final stretch of the Brasileirão, he even said goodbye to his teammates because of Al Hilal’s million-dollar offer. The Arabs, however, did not close a deal and the player returned to Beira-Rio.

Thiago Galhardo arrived at Inter at the beginning of last season, after standing out for Ceará, and was the team’s top scorer. In 2021, he scored 11 goals and was among the team’s top scorers. But behind the scenes at the club, the reading is that he had lost space. In a meeting to deal with the situation, the player ended up removed from the game against Fluminense, as anticipated by the UOL Sport.