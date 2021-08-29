Internet rescues video by Eduardo Bolsonaro criticizing gas prices – 29/08/2021

A 2016 video by federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) is going viral on the Internet. All because the congressman appears at a post in the United States protesting alongside a woman against the price of a liter of gasoline in Brazil, which at the time was around R$2.50. Currently, a liter of fuel is around R$7 in some Brazilian states such as Rio Grande do Sul and Acre. “Now you are paying the price of (operation) Lava Jato, from the corruption of the people who embezzled money from Petrobras,” said Eduardo – one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) sons, in the video that was posted on his official channel from YouTube.

The price of regular gasoline has already exceeded R$ 7 in Rio Grande do Sul and reached R$ 6.99 a liter in Acre last week, according to a weekly survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The average price practiced throughout the country, of R$ 5.866, rose 0.22% between August 8 and 14 (last available data) and accumulates an increase of 0.60% in the month. For experts, the dollar has a great influence on this behavior, but other factors also influence it.

Oil derivatives rise whenever the exchange rate devalues ​​(ie, the real is cheaper) and the price of a barrel increases, explains the director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE), Adriano Pires. Yesterday, the dollar in cash closed at R$ 5.3848, and Brent oil traded in London for October closed at US$ 65.18 a barrel. “We are going through an electoral period and there is a lot of confusion in the government. I think there will continue to be pressure via the exchange rate,” he said.

In the composition of the price of gasoline, Petrobras’ share is the largest, with 32.9%. The company held 98% of the refining market until 2019, when it committed to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to sell half of its refineries. For now, the only one that has already been sold is that of Bahia, which stayed with Mubadala, the sovereign fund of the United Arab Emirates.