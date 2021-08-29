Internet users accuse Luciano Camargo of ‘spam’ to spread gospel

A request supposedly coming from Luciano Camargo bothered several internet users this afternoon. An SMS in the name of the sertanejo, Zezé Di Camargo’s duo, asked that their new song in their gospel career be heard, with a link to the singer’s YouTube channel. The messages originated from a number with DDD 31, from Minas Gerais, and divided opinions, generating several criticisms of ‘spam’ to the artist.

“Hello, I’m Luciano Camargo! I invite you to meet my new musical project, the praise ‘Espirito Santo’, together with Gabi Sampaio. Click and listen”, asked the SMS.

On social networks, many people questioned how Luciano Camargo would have gotten so many phone numbers for the mass shooting of his disclosure and complained about not having authorized any kind of contact.

searched for splash, Luciano Camargo’s press office said it had no knowledge of the publicity action carried out by the singer, and warned that the artist must comment on the matter this Sunday morning (29)

How much did Luciano Camargo pay to have everyone’s number? What a hell of a nuisance of SMS coming all over today. — nil (@nilssoares) August 28, 2021

The video for the song “Espirito Santo” also received several comments from internet users. Some praised the SMS promotion and the opportunity to get to know the music, but others also complained about the mass shooting action.

Luciano Camargo’s video receives reviews for action with SMS Image: Playback/Youtube

Internet users commenting dissemination action via SMS Image: Playback/Youtube

Earlier, Luciano Camargo participated in the program “É De Casa”, on Globo, just promoting the new song. He also commented on the program about rumors of the end of the duo Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano, which increased after the announcement of their solo project, an album with praise.

Luciano stated that the gospel album was a wish of his mother, Helena, who underwent surgery last month. The musician says that he was already talking about the subject with his mother, but only during the pandemic he decided to put the plan into practice: “It took me a while to understand that it was a promise”.