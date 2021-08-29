Islamophobia: ‘What oppresses Muslim women in Brazil is not the handkerchief’, says researcher at USP | World

THE takeover by Taliban at the Afghanistan had consequences not only for women living under the regime, but also for Muslim women in Brazil. That’s because episodes of Islamophobia — prejudice and attacks against Muslims — increased after the news of Taliban actions. The growth was registered by researcher Francirosy Campos, who has been studying the subject for over 20 years.

“Everything anyone does wrong in the name of religion turns against the Muslim community, especially against women”, says Campos, who is a professor at the University of São Paulo, an anthropologist with a postdoctoral degree at the University of Oxford, a feminist and Muslim.

The researcher explains that Political movements with a religious content, such as the Taliban, are not the same thing as the religion of Islam. And that there is a lot of diversity and a lot of differences in the Muslim world. The oppression of women in some places, she says, is not a result of religion but of “the cultural and political context of each place.”

“Patriarchy, machismo are in all societies. Men are sexist inside Islam, outside Islam, with religion, without religion. But this does not prevent women from building their agencies, their forms of struggle and their forms of resistance,” she says.

Read below excerpts from Campos’ interview with BBC News Brasil.

BBC News Brazil – What feeling does a Muslim person feel when he sees a fundamentalist group like the Taliban oppress people in the name of religion?

Francirosy Campos – First is a feeling of helplessness, of sadness. We have a religion that taught us the beauty of understanding, dialogue, human values. Why if we look at the objectives of Sharia (Islamic law), they are the preservation of life, conscience, property, religion. And when you look at situations like this, these people aren’t even reaching 0.01% of the Sharia goal. It’s no use praying ten times a day, more than what is prescribed, when you mistreat your mother, you mistreat an animal, it’s not an honest person… Your prayer is worthless. That’s being an extremist. And, on top of that, everything that someone does wrong (in the name of religion) comes back to us, to the Muslim community.

BBC News Brazil – Could the fact that the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan create or increase prejudice against Muslims?

fields – It’s already happening, it’s increased a lot. My area of ​​research is precisely about Islamophobia, and I’m not able to see everything. Because people don’t know what Islam is, they don’t know that (the situation in the country) is a political conflict, they don’t often even know where Afghanistan is. That reverberates in the most fragile groups, which are women who wear handkerchiefs, who often suffer very violent verbal and even physical attacks. We need to explain what this means for Afghan women, who have their struggles and movements that are not necessarily the same as here, and decolonize a little the way of looking at these people and the Muslim women who are in Brazil. Why there is a diversity among Muslims – they are not the same, they come from different cultures, they have different values. I kept seeing several posts of women talking about the scarf, telling Muslims to take off the scarf… It’s not the scarf that’s the problem.

BBC News Brazil – The use of the scarf by women is one of the most recognizable aspects of Islam for many people. Is this piece synonymous with oppression?

fields – Wearing the hijab is an Qur’anic obligation, but there is free will. I have several Muslim friends who don’t use it—and they’re not more or less Muslim, they’re just not following a religious precept. There are societies and families that allow their daughters to choose, and there are theocratic societies, like Saudi Arabia, Iran, that oblige. If there are societies where women live without clothes, wear body painting, why can’t Muslim women wear traditional dress? Because, if some question, others don’t question or choose to use. It is part of their culture and individuality.

BBC News Brazil – What does wearing a scarf mean to a Muslim woman who chooses to wear it?

fields – It has several meanings that I picked up in my researches. For some women it is an empowerment, for others it is religiosity, for others it is a political act. If you think about the oppressions against Muslim women that were most prominent in France, starting in 1989, from there there was such a revolt among women of Islamic origin that many who did not wear the scarf started to use it as a political act. I, for example, have been a Muslim for many years and have been a professor at USP for over ten years. And I always had the urge to use it, but I didn’t have the courage. Out of fear of Islamophobia, or out of fear of intimidating my students, a thousand things went through my mind. But when I started to see the number of girls who didn’t have the same stability as me, who are struggling to use the scarf and receive all kinds of insults, I decided to use it.

BBC News Brazil – What is essential to clarify about Islam for those who do not know the religion and have only read or heard about it in news about fundamentalist groups?

fields – The first thing is to remove this image that Sharia is evil. What is Sharia? Sharia means “way”, is the guidelines of the Koran, the teachings and attitudes of Prophet Muhammad. Anyone who is a Muslim practices Sharia: Muslims pray, Muslims fast, this is part of Sharia. The type of Islamic marriage, the type of division of inheritance, etc. What happens is that these writings, this code of conduct, goes through an interpretation, so the wiser, the more erudite, the more understanding of the Arabic language (the language of the Koran), the better the interpretation. There are several schools and forms of interpretation and literalist interpretations, sometimes combined with illiteracy, with people who have little knowledge of the language, can end up falling into extremism, as happened with the Taliban 20 years ago.

Another point is in relation to women’s rights. Women have had rights in the Muslim world since the 7th century, since the advent of Islam. This is not to say that in all societies these rights are guaranteed. It’s like us in Brazil — we have rights, but they are not always guaranteed. Women have the right to vote, to choose a husband, to use contraceptives, the right to pleasure, inheritance, divorce, knowledge. It is absurd for the Taliban to ban women from studying. There is nothing in Islam that says women should not study, on the contrary: the first word revealed in the Koran is “read”.

There is a difference between religion Islam (which I write with m, islam) and political Islam, which in academia we technically call Islam. The Taliban is within this political Islam, which appropriates religion for political action. In this category you can place the Taliban, the Muslim Brotherhood, and other political movements that are born from a religious perspective. And there are many divisions even in these political movements, with different ways of interpreting religion: mystical, traditionalist, reformist, literalist, etc.

This has to do with the cultural and political context of each place, not religion. Patriarchy and sexism are in all societies. Men are sexist inside Islam, outside Islam, with religion, without religion. But this does not prevent women from building their agencies, their forms of struggle and their forms of resistance.

BBC News Brasil – Is it possible to be a feminist and a Muslim?

fields – Yes of course! Since the 18th century, Muslim women had structured movements. Not necessarily they called it feminist movements, but there are structured women’s movements. Afghanistan is an example: the girls, when the Taliban was in power for the first time, they would take the cameras and put them under the burka and film all the atrocities and the violence they saw.

BBC News Brazil – Malala Yousafzai, from Pakistan, became known worldwide for wanting to study and be attacked by the Taliban.

fields – Look, I don’t think Malala is a great example of resistance. Where she was attacked, 80 children were murdered across the United States, and she never spoke about those children. It’s violence, absurd what happened to her, but I don’t consider her a symbol. She is silent about the death of these children and the killing of women in Afghanistan by England. She was used a lot by the United States to say what they wanted a Muslim woman to say. So I think the symbol of resistance is the women of Afghanistan who resist the Taliban every day. I consider Benazir Bhutto as more of a symbol (former prime minister of Pakistan).

BBC News Brazil – What is the impact of Islamophobia on Muslim women in Brazil?

fields – The impact of Islamophobia is very great. Islamophobia in Brazil is classy. What my research points out is that Islamophobia affects women who revert (converts) to Islam much more, from the lower middle class, young people and over 40s. Women who travel on the subway, on buses, on foot, who are underemployed, are the ones who are most affected. If you drive a car, you are more protected. But he’s going to take the subway at six o’clock in the afternoon in a handkerchief. It’s a vulnerability. Women born into Islam also suffer intolerance, but they have more support.. The woman who converts, she goes alone, she is not part of a community, she does not have a Muslim family to support her.

We thought that social networks would have most of the attacks, but many of the attacks are on the streets. From pulling the scarf, making derogatory comments to throwing stones. There are women who have been stoned, chased, pushed.

(In Brazil, between 800,000 and 1.2 million people are Muslims, according to estimates by Fambras, the Federation of Muslim Associations in Brazil. Of these, around 100,000 are converted, that is, they were not born into Islamic families.)

BBC News Brazil – Is the concern of western feminists with women in Afghanistan legitimate?