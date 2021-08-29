Italian journalist strikes a deal between Willian and Corinthians; contract can be signed on monday

Willian seems to be really close to returning to Corinthians. According to the renowned Italian journalist Roman Fabrizio, there is already an agreement between the player and the club, and the contract must be signed next Monday.

“After six days of negotiations, Willian has an agreement with Corinthians and here we go (in Portuguese “vamos lá”, the journalist’s famous catchphrase). Papers to be signed on Monday, with the last details to be settled, and then Willian will travel to Brazil. Arsenal will let the player out for free,” said the journalist on Twitter -see the screenshot below.

Roman Fabrizio is very influential on the social network. The journalist has more than 4.8 million followers on Twitter and specializes in transfers. He was even one of the first to hit the right deals between PSG and Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United.

The report of My Timon found that the club is optimistic for the termination on Sunday and the progress of negotiations in the coming days. In addition, the player’s father, Severino Silva, spoke about the hit between the athlete and the club is at “99%”. It is important to remember that the window for international transfers in Brazil closes this Monday, the 30th, the deadline for Timão to close the deal.

Directly from England, the Arsenal player shared in the stories of Instagram a picture of the television with the game of Alvinegra this Sunday. The post was deleted after a few moments, but quickly. prints were posted on the internet.

