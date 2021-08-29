“It’s going to haunt me for the rest of my life,” says Lewis of WC

Amid the uncertainty about the beginning of Belgium GP in Formula 1 due to the heavy rain that falls in Spa-Francorchamps this sunday, the british pilot Lewis Hamilton, gives Mercedes, reported a ‘regrettable scene’ in a bathroom on the traditional Belgian circuit.

“I’m glad I went to the bathroom. The one I went to, someone had thrown a ‘crazy bomb’ in there. The worst thing ever. It’s going to haunt me for the rest of my life,” said the seven-times champion about his trip to the bathroom before the race. The case has repercussions on the networks:

The ‘jokes’ were not restricted to what Hamilton reported: some netizens pointed out the Finnish Kimi Raikkonen, from Alfa Romeo, as the main ‘suspicious’ of having left the ‘bomb’ in the Spa bathroom.

In 2006, before the Brazilian GP, ​​Raikkonen, who ran for McLaren, lost a ceremonial activity with Pelé in Interlagos. When questioned, the ‘Ice Man’ said that he “was giving a ‘crap***'” when the King of Football appeared on the track in São Paulo.

Hamilton at the Belgian GP

Pursuing his eighth F1 title, the #44 car racer leads the 2021 season and has qualified third for the Belgian GP, ​​behind compatriot George Russell of Williams and Dutch rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

