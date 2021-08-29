Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley go through weighing and confirm boxing duel – 08/28/2021

Everything is ready for the confrontation between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. This Saturday morning (28), the two athletes went through the show’s official weigh-in without any problems and confirmed the fight that leads this Sunday’s event, in Cleveland (USA), in boxing.

Among the show’s main stars, Jake Paul was the first to step on the scale. The American reached the weight of 86.1 kg, less than in his last presentation. In April of this year, when he faced Ben Askren, the youtuber was left with 86.8 kg.

Shortly after Paul, it was Woodley’s turn to appear in the ceremony area. The former welterweight champion (77 kg) of Ultimate scored 85.9, getting lighter than his opponent. It’s worth mentioning that the ex-Ultimate always had to deal with a big weight cut when working in MMA, but this time he’ll be able to fight heavier.

This will be Jake Paul’s fourth appearance in professional boxing. In his previous appearances, the youtuber defeated internet star AnEsonGib, ex-NBA player Nate Robinson and ex-UFC fighter and Bellator Ben Askren, all by knockout, which left the American with a high profile in the world of martial arts.

On the other hand, this will be Tyron Woodley’s debut in a ring in a fight of the noble art. The American worked for nearly 12 years in MMA, where he reached his peak when he reigned in the welterweight division of Ultimate, from 2016 to 2019.