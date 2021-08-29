Janaina Paschoal defends mayor who accused teacher of “traveling”

Janaina Paschoal, unsurprisingly, defended the mayor who fired a teacher for “traveling”.

She says that he “may have been overdoing the sanction” and “exalted in his words,” but denies that he is wrong.

For the state deputy, it was not “appropriate” to show the work to elementary school students.

The work presented by the professor “discredits heterosexuality”, she says, creating reverse homophobia.

The week was busy, I read the occasional note about the dismissal of a Professor by the Mayor of Criciúma. Today, I read that the Mayor will be investigated. There is talk of homophobia. The Mayor may have exaggerated the sanction, he may have been exalted in his words, but I just saw the Clip. — Janaina Paschoal (@JanainaDoBrasil) August 28, 2021

The song talks about straight bastards, straight people who are afraid of seeing themselves in homos… The music video is not just about discussion! It is not art that encourages equality and respect. On the pretext of protesting, he discredits heterosexuality! What is the purpose of this class? — Janaina Paschoal (@JanainaDoBrasil) August 28, 2021

The outcry against the Mayor aims precisely at not thinking about it. The argument that the song is on youtube doesn’t end the discussion! It is one thing for a young person to search for a video on their own. Another, quite different, is for the Teacher to take it to the classroom! — Janaina Paschoal (@JanainaDoBrasil) August 28, 2021

Understand the case defended by Janaina Paschoal

“This ‘trip’ in the classroom, we don’t agree,” says the mayor of Criciúma. Homophobia is a crime!! May Justice take a strong stand against this regrettable episode! 😡 pic.twitter.com/i6D5yit7i2 — Delegate Bruno Lima (@del_brunolima) August 26, 2021

Last week, the mayor of Criciúma (SC), Clésio Salvao, dismissed an educator alleging “traveling”.

The teacher showed a clip of the singer Criolo, of the song “Etérea”, which has an LGBT theme.

Later, the city hall stated that the clip does not follow the Curriculum Guidelines.

“We emphasize that the recent episode, involving inappropriate video content presented by one of the teachers, in addition to not being included in the Network’s Teaching Plan, is therefore in disagreement with the proposal of the National Education Council, will not be tolerated by the Municipal Administration of Criciúma”.

See the video that caused the teacher’s dismissal:

