Janaina Paschoal defends mayor who accused teacher of “traveling”

Mayor of Criciúma, defended by Janaina Paschoal
Mayor of Criciúma recorded video – Photo: Reproduction

Janaina Paschoal, unsurprisingly, defended the mayor who fired a teacher for “traveling”.

She says that he “may have been overdoing the sanction” and “exalted in his words,” but denies that he is wrong.

For the state deputy, it was not “appropriate” to show the work to elementary school students.

The work presented by the professor “discredits heterosexuality”, she says, creating reverse homophobia.

Understand the case defended by Janaina Paschoal

Last week, the mayor of Criciúma (SC), Clésio Salvao, dismissed an educator alleging “traveling”.

The teacher showed a clip of the singer Criolo, of the song “Etérea”, which has an LGBT theme.

Later, the city hall stated that the clip does not follow the Curriculum Guidelines.

“We emphasize that the recent episode, involving inappropriate video content presented by one of the teachers, in addition to not being included in the Network’s Teaching Plan, is therefore in disagreement with the proposal of the National Education Council, will not be tolerated by the Municipal Administration of Criciúma”.

See the video that caused the teacher’s dismissal:

