Jornal Nacional loses patience with Bolsonaro and criticizes amid the great crisis

Main “enemy” of the president Jair Bolsonaro, O National Newspaper decided to raise the tone in criticizing the current government. In yesterday’s edition (27), the newscast of Globe he dedicated a good part of his highlights to the country’s unprecedented moment of crisis.

The news “hit” the politician and his allies hard by releasing large reports about the fact that the basic food basket corresponds to half of the Brazilian minimum wage, the water crisis and also the new increase in energy.

JN spoke right at the beginning about the worrying situation of Brazilians with food. When calling the article about the subject, Renata Vasconcellos even emphasized that “each month the workers are committing a larger portion of their salary to basic items, such as food”.

The article, then, showed details of the impacts of inflation on the income of the poorest and even presented complaints from several people about this situation. Back in the studio, William Bonner highlighted a controversial speech by the president in the midst of the crisis.

“In a conversation with supporters this morning at Palácio da Alvorada, President Jair Bolsonaro once again encouraged the population to buy firearms. The President of the Republic said that anyone who claims that it is necessary to buy beans instead of rifles is an idiot”, reported the anchor, who still showed, with subtle expressions, the discomfort with Bolsonaro’s speech.

As a result, Jornal Nacional has already amended with the report on the serious water crisis in Brazil, which happens even with the increase in the energy bill.

The target of frequent attacks by the Chief Executive, Globo has adopted a very different stance from what happened in other governments. The latest change in the company’s TV news began to be put into practice last June. Since then, the station has been releasing polls about the 2022 elections. In them, Bolsonaro appears to be defeated in the electoral race.

The truth is that the channel is no longer hiding its disagreements with the president from its public. In addition, it makes a point of showing that the Government is weak and being rejected by the Brazilian population.

All of this leads us to believe that, between now and October 2022, we will still see many demonstrations that Globo is not kidding…