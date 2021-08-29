José Mourinho says Ronaldo’s departure for United was the perfect deal – 08/28/2021

Coach José Mourinho said today (28) he considered the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United a perfect negotiation. The statement was given during a press conference before the match between Roma, his current club, and the newly promoted Salernitana, in a game valid for the second round of Serie A of the Italian Championship, tomorrow (29).

At the press conference, the Portuguese coach who has coached Ronaldo at Real Madrid was asked about the departure of the Juventus player, one of the candidates for the Italian title this season. “If Juventus are happy and Cristiano and Manchester United are happy then it’s the perfect deal,” replied the former CR7 coach.

When asked about the lack that the Portuguese striker will make to the Italian Championship and the consequences of his departure in the fight for the title, the coach decided to pass the answer on to the coach of the current champions, Inter Milan.

“Ronaldo has been playing and winning for 20 years. Does anything change in the title race? It’s a question for Inzaghi, not me.”

tumultuous relationship

Mourinho and CR7 never had a good relationship while working together at Real Madrid, as revealed by the former player and Portuguese club partner Antonio Cassano in some interviews and in a report present in Cristiano’s own biography.

One of the most interesting discussions in the book, revealed by the newspaper “The Telegraph”, says that the ace and coach José Mourinho, now at Roma, almost got slapped after a Real Madrid match in January 2013.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes his debut for Manchester United in the match against Newcastle United, on September 11th. After ending negotiations with Manchester City, the Portuguese arrived in Lisbon on Friday morning (27), in his private jet, and was announced by United in the afternoon.