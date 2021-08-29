José Pedro steals from his own brothers and gets screwed in the worst way; Understand · TV News

José Pedro (Caio Blat) will steal all the pieces of the pink diamond from his brothers in Império. The finance director will sell the gems for a fortune. However, he will be caught in the act by the police due to a complaint by Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and will end up arrested for contraband in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

Cristina (Leandra Leal) will be the first to notice that her part of José Alfredo’s (Alexandre Nero) amulet will be gone. In scene that will air on Saturday (4) , she will visit the brothers in the mansion and let them know that she was robbed. Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) will distrust Cora (Marjorie Estiano).

Caio Blat’s character, however, will try to raise suspicions about the Commander’s own bastard daughter. “Did you really get robbed or did you sell your share?”, the bad character will question. The family matriarch will then ask everyone to verify that their stones are where they were hidden.

João Lucas (Daniel Rocha) will announce that his treasure will also be gone. “Mother, only I knew where I had placed my diamond”, the boy will say. Maria Clara (Andréia Horta) will run to the company and will be surprised to notice that her share will also have been stolen.

Alone at home, José Pedro will gather all the pieces of the diamond and will be spotted by Maurílio, who will be suspicious of his “stepson” when he hears his conversation on the phone. “Little thief, today you can dance”, the biologist will say to himself.

Maria Marta’s favorite son will find a smuggler in the restaurant run by Vicente (Rafael Cardoso). He will sell the pink diamond, but will be denounced by the Commander’s enemy and will end up behind bars in Aguinaldo Silva’s plot.

Chapter summary

Monday, 8/30 (Chapter 121)

Maria Marta makes a deal with Cora to discover José Alfredo’s hiding place. Xana advises Vicente to choose between Cristina and Maria Clara. Enrico sees Maurilio and Danielle together at the hotel. Bruna leaves the hotel without her mother seeing her. Xana hears Naná talking to Antônio. Danielle discovers that her daughter is missing and despairs. Bruna tells José Pedro that his mother is with Maurílio.

Maria Marta sends Josué to give a message to José Alfredo. Silviano tells Danielle that Bruna is at the mansion. José Alfredo explains his new plan to Joshua and orders him to execute it as soon as possible. Orville is enchanted by Salvador’s painting of Helena. Maria Marta questions Danielle about her involvement with Maurílio. José Alfredo orders Cristina to allow his false body to be exhumed.

Tuesday, 8/31 (Chapter 122)

José Alfredo explains why Cristina must agree to the exhumation. Danielle tells Maria Marta that she doesn’t have an affair with Maurílio. Xana suggests that Naná bring Luciano to the party she’s going to have at her house. Magnolia pretends to be Beatriz to invite celebrities to her party. Danielle tells Maurílio that she can control José Pedro.

Salvador leaves with Helena, and Orville asks Jonas to set up an auction with his paintings. With Cristina’s help, José Alfredo meets his grandchildren. Joshua prepares the Commander’s new plan. Naná discovers that Luciano will be adopted. Helena distrusts Orville. Maurílio informs Maria Marta that he will move to the mansion.

Wednesday, 1/9 (Chapter 123)

Maria Clara confides to Vicente that she believes her father is alive. Cora decides to investigate Manoel’s bar. Naná says goodbye to Luciano and watches the boy follow his adoptive parents. Maurilio receives a mysterious phone call. Salvador tells Vicente that he made a painting of Helena. Téo complains about Magnolia and Severus’ eccentricities. Xana faints when she learns that Luciano has been adopted.

Carmem complains about Jonas having hired Érika to publicize the auction in Salvador. Téo demands that Maurílio force Maria Marta to give him an interview. José Pedro steals the pink diamond from João Lucas. Maria Marta goes to the cemetery. Naná tries to console Xana. Maria Isis overhears Felipe talking to Enrico about the sabotage in Vicente’s restaurant. Maria Marta confirms that José Alfredo is buried.

Thursday, 2/9 (Chapter 124)

José Alfredo asks Maria Isis not to tell Vicente what he discovered. Manoel sets up a plan to deceive Cora. Maria Marta delivers the strands of hair she picked up at the cemetery to Merival. José Pedro comments to Amanda about Danielle’s blackmail. Teo promises revenge against Enrico. Cora follows Manoel and is furious when she finds out she’s been deceived. Xana regrets having lost Luciano.

Carmem and Orville hide Salvador’s works from Helena. Maria Marta tells Amanda that she can design the new collection for the Império jewelry store. Guided by José Alfredo, Maria Isis tells Cláudio about the conversation between Felipe and Enrico. Claudio sets a trap for Felipe. The result of the DNA test of José Alfredo’s body arrives. Maurílio takes possession of the Commander’s room.

Friday, 3/9 (Chapter 125)

Maria Clara, José Pedro and João Lucas harass Maurílio. Maria Marta confirms the death of José Alfredo. Claudio and Beatriz ridicule the invitation to Magnolia and Severo’s birthday party. Enrico assures Felipe that he will end Vicente’s reputation. Manoel takes Cora to see her bar’s liquor deposit. Jurema dreams of Jairo again. Leonardo invites Amanda to represent Maria Marta at the samba school.

Maria Marta tells Cora the result of the exhumation. Orville speaks ill of Helena to Salvador. José Pedro manipulates Cora and finds Cristina’s pink diamond. Luciano runs away from his adoptive parents’ house and goes after Xana. Arnoldão advises Xana to return Luciano. Cristina realizes that her stone’s hiding place has been altered and asks Cora about her diamond.

Saturday, 4/9 (Chapter 126)

Cora convinces Cristina that Sirlene stole her diamond. Maurílio orders Maria Marta to give an interview to Téo. José Pedro talks to a smuggler. Felipe believes in Claudio’s supposed interest in him. Cristina convinces Xana to return Luciano, and Juliane calls the boy’s adoptive parents. Cora hires Jurema to work at her house. Claudio tells Beatriz that he will get the evidence against Enrico.

Cristina tells that it was stolen, and João Lucas discovers that his diamond has also disappeared. Josué tells José Alfredo that his children were robbed and he distrusts José Pedro. Xana says he will fight to adopt Luciano. Xênia and Pietro prepare to spoil Juliane’s party on the samba school court. Maurílio denounces José Pedro to the police.

