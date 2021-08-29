Julyana da Silva guarantees bronze at the album release in Tokyo

The native of Rio de Janeiro won Brazil’s 19th medal at the Games held in Terra do Sol Nascente. Gold went to Uzbek Mokhigul Khamdamova and silver to Algerian Nassima Saifi.

By Agency Brazil – Rio de Janeiro

Julyana da Silva won the bronze medal in the F57 class disc throwing event at the Tokyo Paralympics (Japan), early this Saturday (28) at the Olympic Stadium.


The carioca made a 30.49 meter (m) throw to secure Brazil’s 19th medal in the Games held in Terra do Sol Nascente. In the other attempts, Julyana managed to throw for 30.36 m, 30.28 m, 29.41 m, 28.66 m and 29.63 m.

The gold medal went to Uzbek Mokhigul Khamdamova (31.46 m) and the silver went to Algerian Nassima Saifi (30.81 m). The other Brazilian in the race, Tuany Siqueira, achieved the 21.30 m mark, finishing in 11th position.

