Julyana da Silva guarantees bronze at the album release in Tokyo

Julyana da Silva won the bronze medal in the F57 class disc throwing event at the Tokyo Paralympics (Japan), early this Saturday (28) at the Olympic Stadium.

BRONZE! 🥉

One more joy in #Athletics with Julyana Cristina Da Silva. She battled and won third place in the record release, class F57. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!

💛💚 #Paralympic inTokyo #Paralympic Games



The carioca made a 30.49 meter (m) throw to secure Brazil’s 19th medal in the Games held in Terra do Sol Nascente. In the other attempts, Julyana managed to throw for 30.36 m, 30.28 m, 29.41 m, 28.66 m and 29.63 m.

The gold medal went to Uzbek Mokhigul Khamdamova (31.46 m) and the silver went to Algerian Nassima Saifi (30.81 m). The other Brazilian in the race, Tuany Siqueira, achieved the 21.30 m mark, finishing in 11th position.

