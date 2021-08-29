Justice authorizes protests against Bolsonaro in São Paulo

The São Paulo Court ruled that the state government cannot prevent the demonstration against President Jair Bolsonaro in the capital of São Paulo and throughout the state on September 7, the Independence holiday. The decision is made by Judge Randolfo Ferraz de Campos, of the 14th Public Finance Court, accepting an appeal from movements against the federal government.

The authorization of the Justice was determined on Friday (27), the day after Governor João Doria (PSDB) announced that the State Secretariat for Public Security had vetoed the protest against Bolsonaro on 7 September. The allegation was of risk of clashes with the president’s supporters, who have an act scheduled on the same date on Avenida Paulista.

Since the pro-Bolsonaro act was scheduled, the governor of São Paulo has been insisting that the protests against the federal government take place on September 12th. However, the groups against the president kept the date of September 7 of the act in Vale do Anhagabaú and went to court against the decision of the Secretariat of Public Security.

“The State of São Paulo, by prohibiting the regular exercise of the right to assemble and demonstrate, affects the constitutionally guaranteed guarantee to the Petitioners, which justifies the legal interest in the intervention manifested here”, defend the movements against Bolsonaro in the action.

In the order, the judge emphasizes that acts contrary to Bolsonaro cannot be prevented, as long as they take place in places other than those of the president’s supporters and that the carrying of weapons is prohibited. In case the acts against Bolsonaro are impeded, the fines are R$ 200 thousand for a legal entity and R$ 1 thousand for an individual, and the amount rises to R$ 5 thousand if the individual who stops the protest be identified as a leader, representative or director of another act.