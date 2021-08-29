Karina runs away from home when she learns Gael’s secret

Karina (Isabella Santoni) goes through difficult days. After discovering the frame of Bianca (Bruna Hamú) and Pedro (Rafael Vitti), she also learns that she may not be the daughter of Gael (Eriberto Leão) in the next chapters of Fitness – Dreams, re-run by TV Globo.

This upsets the girl. She argues with her family and runs away from home. “Get me out of here, take me somewhere far away from here, please, now”, asks Karina when she finds Snake (Felipe Seamus) on the street. The girl cries a lot. “Calm! What was there? Is this all because of Pedro?”, Snake question.

“Because of Pedro, Bianca, my father… I’m angry at everyone”, Karina answers. “Let’s fight! He comes! Fight with me”, she screams, who starts at Cobra. “Calm! I’ll get you out of here, but calm down”, ask Jade’s boyfriend and holds the girl. “You are completely beside yourself. Breathe!”, he adds.

“Did anything else happen?”, asks Snake. “It happened! Everyone who loved me deceived me. My sister paid Pedro to date me, my father, I don’t know if he’s my father anymore. He’s saying it could be the Renê (Mário Frias), But he does not know…”. So, how will this end?

Below you can check the complete summary of the next chapters:

