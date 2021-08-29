Keeping an eye on Diego Costa, Hulk gives Cuca a lineup tip at Atlético and indicates his preferred position

The coach head won one more weight booster at the Athletic to 2021. Newly hired, the center forward Diego Costa is already integrated into cast training and was related for this game Sunday (29), against the Red Bull Bragantino, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista (SP), at 8:30 pm (from Brasília), for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.









With the arrival of shirt 19, Cuca will have a good headache to define Atlético’s starting lineup. The reference in Rooster’s attack this season has been Hulk, which adds up to big numbers. The 7 shirt is the team’s main highlight of the year, accumulating 19 goals and 11 assists distributed in 42 performances.

To solve the “problem”, the coach received a valuable tip of the own Hulk. In an interview with the program Seleção SporTV, the striker designed an pair with Diego Costa in the athletic attack and analyzed the possible positioning of the team on the field. The 7 shirt knows well the characteristics of the new teammate and believes in a good rapport.

The striker has been training alongside the squad (Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético / Disclosure)



“Then Cuca is going to climb. I’m sure he has something in mind, he’s smart for it. And you already have an idea for Diego’s arrival. I like to play more as a second striker rather than a first striker, bumping into defenders, backwards. Diego can stay up front, and I can be the second striker. I scored like that, going from behind, against Sasha“, analyzed.

Sunday it’s ON, — RádioGaloNews (@galo_radio)

August 27, 2021





Despite being related to this weekend, Diego Costa may still take a while to reach his physical peak. The center forward has not played since December, when he was at Atlético de Madrid, in Spain. “A guy used to big games, big competitions. I’m sure it comes to add“, completed Hulk.