Kelvin Hoefler, silver in Tokyo, goes to the final of the 1st stage

Kelvin Hoefler, silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, qualified for the final of the first stage of the World Skate Street League (SLS) 2021. The Brazilian advanced fourth in the dispute held tonight in Salt Lake City, United States. Earlier, Rayssa Leal and Pamela Rosa qualified for the women’s final.

In addition to Hoefler, Brazilians Felipe Gustavo and Filipe Mota also qualified for the final – fifth and eighth, respectively. Lucas Rabelo, Carlos Ribeiro and Luan Oliveira were eliminated. The best in the preliminary was the American Nyjah Huston. See full rating below.

The main Brazilian name in the dispute, Kelvin Hoefler started the presentation with two takedowns on his back and a score of just 2.5. The São Paulo native from Guarujá managed to recover in the two following maneuvers (7.4 and 8.5), but after another fall, he was pressured for the last attempt. He managed to score 8.6 and finished with 24.5 in the sum of the three best scores.

The surprise of the preliminaries was on account of Brazilian Felipe Mota, only 14 years old, who got a spot in the final with a score of 21.5.

In the preliminaries, the 29 competitors were divided into five heats. Each skater was entitled to a 45-second lap and four more tricks.

The men’s final will be played this Saturday, at 20:00 (GMT). Shortly before, at 5:30 pm, the female decision takes place.

See the eight classifieds for the final in Salt Lake City: