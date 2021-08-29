Kim Kardashian was not happy with Kanye West after adding DaBaby and Marilyn Manson in DONDA

Kim Kardashian was reportedly taken by surprise by DaBaby and Marilyn Manson’s involvement at Kanye West’s third party to hear “DONDA”

Kanye West hosted his third audition party for DONDA on Thursday, which he made a point of shaking up the Internet. The rapper brought in DaBaby, who was embroiled in controversy over homophobic comments made in Rolling Loud Miami, and Marilyn Manson, the rocker who is facing several lawsuits related to sexual abuse and assault. Needless to say, people were not satisfied with the people Ye chose to ally with.

At the end of the performance, Kanye did the unthinkable – removed his mask. Kim Kardashian appeared in a Balenciaga wedding dress before ‘Ye removed her mask, smiled and walked out of the field hand in hand with the mother of her four children. However, it appears that she was only aware of her role that night.

According to the people, Kim Kardashian “missed” DaBaby and Marilyn Manson’s appearances while she was waiting in a room that faced Kanye’s childhood home. The source said Kim was not in the know about ‘Ye’s decision to bring in Marilyn Manson.

“She was sitting in a suite facing the back of the house on stage, so she couldn’t see them from her vantage point,” the source said. “She wasn’t up to speed on everything about what was going on at the show. She was just aware of what Kanye had asked her to do, and she was willing to help him.”

“Kanye will always be family to Kim. When Kanye is well and happy, it benefits the children,” said another source. “Kim is the first to support his views. He invited her to attend the event and she said yes without hesitation. She didn’t know Marilyn Manson would be there too. She understands why there is a reaction. Kim just wants positive publicity. She would never have participated if she knew Manson would be there. ”

In the end, another source said that Kim’s only intention was to support Kanye West and was taken by “surprise” to hear about Manson and DaBaby being by his side.

“A lot of it took her by surprise,” said a source. “But then you have to decide: do you give up at the last minute or do you do what you agreed to do? In the end, she decided to stay and keep her promise. That doesn’t mean she supports Marilyn Manor or DaBaby and the things they believe. She was there to support the father of her children.”