Know how to consult before withdrawing

FGTS profit: Learn how to consult before withdrawing More than R$ 8 billion were distributed among workers registered in the Guarantee Fund and the benefit could reach R$ 806.03; know how to consult the FGTS profit.

The Profit of FGTS 2020 was deposited by Caixa Econômica Federal in the citizens’ accounts last Tuesday (24th). In all, BRL 8.1 billion in net income was credited to workers enrolled in the Employment Compensation Fund who had an active balance on December 31, 2020. The benefit amount is proportional to the balance of the escrow account, reaching R$806.03.

The FGTS balance can be consulted on the official website and on the FGTS application for Android and iPhone (iOS), in addition to the option to access Caixa Internet Banking. See below how to check the FGTS balance through the official channels of the Guarantee Fund on your computer and cell phone.

How to consult the FGTS profit by computer

Step 1. To consult the FGTS profit by computer, access the FGTS website (fgts.gov.br) and click on “FGTS Balances and Extracts”;

FGTS website has a link to access balance and consult profit — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 2. In this step, enter your CPF, PIS or NIS number and your password. Proceed to the “Next” button;

FGTS 2021 profit: login credentials must be provided to access the balance — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 3. Click on “FGTS” and go to “Full Statement”;

Government releases FGTS: Caixa’s website menu allows access to extract — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 4. View the statement with your payments and available FGTS balance.

FGTS Caixa: website shows complete account statements — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

How to consult the FGTS profit by cell phone

Step 1. To check the FGTS balance by mobile phone, open the FGTS app and tap “Enter the app”. Click “Continue” to proceed to login;

FGTS 2021 release: log into the app to access the account — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 2. Enter your CPF, mark the captchaee tap “Next”. Once this is done, enter your password and confirm in “Login”;

FGTS app is accessed with Caixa login credentials — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 3. After login, tap “Total FGTS Balance”. See the total balance of all your FGTS accounts on the screen, as illustrated below;

FGTS profit: app shows the total balance of the worker’s accounts — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 4. To see the balance breakdown of each FGTS account, go to the home screen and tap “View All Accounts”.

How to consult the FGTS 2021 profit? It is possible to see the balance of each account through the application — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Source: G1















