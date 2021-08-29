Lakers to sign Rajon Rondo according to insiders

nba_lakers_vai_assinar_with_rajon_rondo_second_insiders

As expected, Rajon Rondo received the Grizzlies buyout, and a few minutes later, it was reported by Insider Shams Charania that the Lakers are favorites to give the player a new contract.

“The Lakers are favorites to sign Rajon Rondo after he cleared his Grizzlies backlog on Monday, sources said. Rondo was an important part of the Lakers title in 2020.”

Soon after, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced that he is expected to sign with the Lakers.

“Rondo will be released on Monday and will likely be hired to fill the Lakers roster, sources told ESPN.”

+ Coaches believe Frank Vogel may have little time at the Lakers

As ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne reported several days ago, if Rondo left Memphis, he was very likely to return to the Lakers.

Rondo was instrumental in helping the Lakers earn their title on the bubble two seasons ago, as he was often the secondary playmaker when LeBron James needed to rest.

Last year he played for the Atlanta Hawks and ended the season with the Clippers. He didn’t have the same impact on the court as he did with the Lakers the season before.

With the addition of Russell Westbrook, he is likely to occupy a spot deep in the team’s frame. But even at Rondo’s age, having someone of his quality as the third shipowner is a good idea.

+ ESPN lists NBA best teams after recent signings