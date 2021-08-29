Larissa Manoela celebrates 40 million followers; Actress is the ninth most followed in Brazil

Larissa Manoela started her Sunday celebrating the achievement of 40 million followers on her Instagram. The actress is ninth in the list of most followed people in Brazil.
– I woke up with 40 million followers here and I’m trying to pretend to be natural – she wrote in the caption of a video where she appears drinking coffee (picture below).
In the sequence, she published another video, this time, jumping for joy.
“I really do,” she wrote over the images.
Larissa is 20 years old and began her career at 6. In 2012, she was cast in the remake of SBT’s “Carousel”, and won a legion of little fans. Since then, he has made several successful novels and films. In 2020, he announced his move to Globo. She will star in the soap opera “Beyond illusion”, scheduled to begin recording in September.
Check out the Top 10 of the most followed Brazilians on Instagram:
Neymar Jr – 159 million
Ronaldinho Gaucho – 58.4 million
Anitta – 55.4 million
Whindersson Nunes – 53.1 million
Marcelo Vieira Jr. – 48.7 million
Tatá Werneck – 48.7 million
Bruna Marquezine – 40.8 million
Gusttavo Lima – 40.6 million
Larissa Manoela – 40 million
Maisa Silva – 38.9 million