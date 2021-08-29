Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, pioneer reggae and dub producer, dies at age 85 in Jamaica | Pop & Art

Jamaican producer and musician Lee Scratch Perry died aged 85 this Sunday (29) in a hospital in Lucea, Jamaica. The cause of death is not known yet.

Perry worked with Bob Marley and was one of those responsible for the sound that became known as dub and reggae.

Reggae artists and musicians choose songs to represent Bob Marley’s legacy

The country’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, said he sent a message of condolences to the musician’s family.

Despite being a producer of Jamaican music such as dub and reggae, the style of music he created influenced other styles such as hip-hop, dance music and rock.

In addition to working with Bob Marley, he has also partnered with groups such as Beastie Boys and The Congos.

He had a long career, spanning around seven decades.

Perry was born in rural Jamaica in 1936. He moved to Kingstom in the early 1960s. He said in a 1984 interview with “New Musical Express” that when he left school he only knew how to work in the field, but that he didn’t want to do it. that. “I started playing dominoes. Playing dominoes I learned to read other people’s minds, and that turned out to be eternally useful,” he said.

In addition to playing dominoes, he began his career as a record salesman. The store owner opened a recording studio, and Perry began experimenting with recordings.

He ended up becoming one of Jamaica’s most beloved producers.

Keith Richards, the Rolling Stones guitarist, called him the “Savior Dalí of music” in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine in 2010.