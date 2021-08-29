Lewandowski did a hat-trick, beat Haaland in artillery, and Bayern became runner-up with a flashlight rout

With a hat-trick from top scorer Robert Lewandowski, the Bayern Munchen didn’t give the flashlight a chance Hertha Berlin and won 5 to 0. The game, valid for the third round of the Bundesliga, was played at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, this Saturday (28). Muller and Musiala also netted the Bavarians.

Championship status

With the result, Bayern temporarily assumed the second position in the Bundesliga, with seven points. The Bavarian team can still be overtaken by the Wolfsburg, which has six points and one game less.

Hertha remains in the lantern, 18th place, with no points won.

The guy: Lewandowski

The Polish reached five goals in the Bundesliga, surpassed Haaland, from Borussia Dortmund, with three, and assumed the artillery of the competition. Last season, he swung the net 40 times and broke Gerd Müller’s record.

No. 9 broke another record for the former German centre-forward, scoring for the 16th straight match.

bavarian show

The hosts opened the scoring at the start of the first half. As early as six minutes, Bayern made a clever play in attack, and Davies provided an assist for Thomas Muller’s goal.

With that, Bayern reached the incredible mark of 75 games in a row, scoring at least one goal in all competitions.

At 34, Lewandowski expanded to the Bavarians. After being played from the right, the attacker headed the crossbar. On the rebound, the Pole headed into the back of the net.

In the second stage, Bayern scored the third goal. On minute three, Muller stole the ball from Hertha and gave a pass to Musiala, who dribbled the defender and kicked his right foot into the goalkeeper’s left corner.

Bayern’s fourth goal came after a beautiful move by Sané down the left, who scored with Muller and gave a low pass for Lewandowski to finish far from the goalkeeper’s reach.

The shirt 9 of the Bavarian team still scored his third in the match. After a cross inside the area, he appeared free and completed a head to goal.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates Bayern goal Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Upcoming Games

Bayern Munich will return to the field after the FIFA date for the fourth round of the Bundesliga away from home against RB Leipzig, on September 11, at 1:30 pm (GMT).

On the next day, Hertha Berlin will visit Bochum at 12:30pm.