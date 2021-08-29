Lionel Messi at PSG turned the historic gears

As fate would have it, in the midst of the greatest pandemic of all time, there would be the busiest transfer window in modern football. After months “confined” and in suffocation, given the various drops in revenue, clubs in Europe decided to open their coffers and went shopping. A decision that, deep down, is not surprising. One way or another, there is always (lots of) money to spend when it comes to football.

In England, which is a rare case of organization and financial foresight, Jadon Sancho (Manchester United), Jack Grealish (Machester City) and Romelo Lukaku (Chelsea) made a huge noise. Together, they moved almost 320 million euros (almost R$ 2 billion). Harry Kane was very close to raising the package, were it not for Tottenham asking for 170 million euros (R$ 1.04 billion).

Despite the heavy swing in the Premier League, the 2021/22 European summer market really became unique and special thanks to Lionel Messi. Barcelona could not afford the salary of the biggest player in history, because of the limitations of La Liga (and also because they still dream of the controversial advancement of the European Superliga), and once again saw PSG emerge as a villain.

With “infinite” investment from Qatar and concerned about the Financial Fair Play only from 2023/24 (coincidentally, postponed due to the pandemic), the French club did not think twice about signing Messi “at zero cost”. He used the same strategy before to guarantee other stars who were free: Gigi Donnarumma, Sérgio Ramos and Gini Wijnaldum. There is space on the payroll.

The Argentine’s presence in Paris was the spark he needed to make the “historic gear” spin. In search of a reference on and off the pitch, Real Madrid, who do not accept – and will never accept – being behind anyone when it comes to opening their pockets, is about to lose its mind to sign Kylian Mbappé for 170 million euros (R$ 1.04 billion), even though the Frenchman has only one more year of contract with PSG.

Also with another year of contract to fulfill, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave Juventus. “Immediately,” according to coach Massimiliano Allegri. Truth be told, I couldn’t let eternal rival Lionel Messi own the spotlight. He dated Manchester City, with whom he had an agreement at first, but ended up returning to Manchester United, where he gained prominence in the world between 2003 and 2009.