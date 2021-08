Live Saturday sporting events on TV and Internet; see schedule (8/28/2021)

5:30 am – Paralympic Games: various events – TV BRASIL

7:00 am – Formula 1: Belgium GP (free practice 3) – BANDSPORTS

08:00 – Brazilian Under-18 Athletics Championship: stage 3 – NSPORTS TV

8:30 am – English Championship: Manchester City x Arsenal – ESPN BRAZIL

8:30 am – German Championship Series B: Heidenheim vs. Hamburg – ONEFOOTBALL

8:30 am – German Championship Series B: Holstein Kiel vs. Erzgebirge – ONEFOOTBALL

8:30 am – German Championship Series B: Darmstadt x Hannover – ONEFOOTBALL

8:30 am – Motorbike World Championship: Great Britain GP (classification training) – FOX SPORTS

8:30 am – Extreme E: Greenland stage (training 1) – ESPN (APP)

8:30 am – Paralympic Games: Women’s Goals (Turkey vs Brazil) – SPORTV2

10:00 am – Formula 1: Belgium GP (classification training) – BAND (SP and part of the network) and BANDSPORTS

10:30 am – German Championship: Stuttgart x Freiburg – ONEFOOTBALL

10:30 am – German Championship: Mainz05 x Greuther Furth – ONEFOOTBALL

10:30 am – German Championship: Cologne x Bochum – ONEFOOTBALL

10:30 am – German Championship: Arminia x Eintracht Frnakfurt – ONEFOOTBALL

10:30 am – German Championship: Augsburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen – ONEFOOTBALL

10:50 am – Cycling: Tour of Spain (step 14) – ESPN2

11:00 – English Championship: Brighton x Everton – ESPN BRAZIL

11:00 – English Championship: Norwich City vs Leicester City – ESPN

11:00 – English Championship: Aston Villa x Brentford – ESPN (APP)

11:00 – English Championship: West Ham vs. Crystal Palace – ESPN (APP)

11:00 – Premier League: Newcastle United vs Southampton – ESPN (APP)

11:00 – Mineiro Championship Module II: Ipatinga x Betim – FUTEBOLMINEIRO.TV

11:15 am – Diamond League: Paris stage – SPORTV2 and BANDSPORTS

11:15 am – W Series: Belgium stage – SPORTV3

11:45am – Soccer World Cup: Russia vs Switzerland (semi-final) – SPORTV

12:00 – Spanish Championship: Celta x Athletic Bilbao – FOX SPORTS

12:00 – French Championship: Nice x Bordeaux – ESPN (APP)

12:00 – Spanish Championship Series B: Sporting Gijón x Mirandes – ESPN (APP)

12:00 – Austrian Championship: TSV Hartberg vs FC Salzburg – ONEFOOTBALL

12:30 pm – Italian Women’s Championship: Empoli x Roma – ESPN (APP)

12:45 pm – Formula 3: Belgium GP (Race 2) – BANDSPORTS

13:00 – Golf: BMW Championship (third round) – ESPN2

13:00 – Extreme E: Greenland stage (training 2) – ESPN (APP)

1:25 pm – Beach Soccer World Cup: Japan x Senegal (semi-final) – SPORTV

13:30 – German Championship: Bayern Munich x Hertha Berlin – BAND and ONEFOOTBALL

1:30 pm – Premier League: Liverpool x Chelsea – ESPN BRAZIL

1:30 pm – Italian Championship: Lazio x Spedia – ESPN (APP)

1:30 pm – Italian Championship: Atalanta x Bologna – ESPN (APP)

1:30 pm – Chicago WTA – ESPN (APP)

1:30 pm – Rugby (URBA): Newman x Sic – ESPN (APP)

14:00 – Portuguese Championship: Porto x Arouca – ESPN

14:00 – Brazilian Under-18 Athletics Championship: stage 4 – NSPORTS TV

14:00 – WTA Tennis in the Land – ESPN (APP)

2:30 pm – Spanish Championship: Elche x Sevilla – FOX SPORTS

2:30 pm – Spanish Championship: Real Sociedad x Levante – ESPN (APP)

2:30 pm – Spanish Championship Series B: Leganes x UD Ibiza – ESPN (APP)

3:00 pm – Brazilian Championship Series C: Rail vs. Jacuipense – TV NSPORTS

15:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: Guarany de Sobral x Moto Club – ELEVEN SPORTS

15:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: America/RN x Campinense – ELEVEN SPORTS

3:00 pm – Brazilian Championship Series D: Rio Branco/ES x Uberlândia – ELEVEN SPORTS

15:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: Bangu x São Bento – ELEVEN SPORTS

15:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: Boavista x Santo André – ELEVEN SPORTS

3:00 pm – Brazilian Championship Series D: Juventus/SC x Sports – ELEVEN SPORTS

15:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: FC Cascavel x Marcilio Dias – ELEVEN SPORTS

3:00 pm – Brazilian Championship Series D: Aimoré x Joinville – ELEVEN SPORTS

15:00 – Brazilian Under-20 Championship: Vasco x Cruzeiro – ELEVEN SPORTS

15:00 – Brazilian Under-20 Championship: Athletico/PR vs Atlético/GO – ELEVEN SPORTS

3:00 pm – Paulista 2nd Division Championship: Catanduva x America – PAULISTÃO PLAY and ELEVEN SPORTS

3:00 pm – Campeonato Paulista 2nd Division: Mauá Futebol x Suzano – PAULISTÃO PLAY and ELEVEN SPORTS

3:00 pm – São Paulo Championship 2nd Division: Ecus x Manthiqueira – PAULISTÃO PLAY and ELEVEN SPORTS

15:00 – Mineiro Championship Module II: Villa Nova x Tupynambás – FUTEBOLMINEIRO.TV

3:00 pm – Mineiro Championship Module II: Guarani x Tupi – FUTEBOLMINEIRO.TV

3:00 pm – Minas Gerais Championship Module II: Democrata/SL x Democrata/GV – FUTEBOLMINEIRO.TV

3:00 pm – Mineiro Championship Module II: Aymorés x União Luziense – FUTEBOLMINEIRO.TV

3:00 pm – Mineiro Championship Module II: NAC Muriaé x Serranense – FUTEBOLMINEIRO.TV

3:00 pm – Catarinense Championship Series B: Guarani x Fluminense – FCF TV

3:00 pm – Gaucho Championship Series A2: Cruzeiro x Igrejinha – FGF TV

3:00 pm – Gaucho Championship Series A2: União x Brazil – FGF TV

15:00 – São Paulo Men’s Basketball Championship: Osasco x Rio Claro – YOUTUBE (GCS SPORTS)

15:00 – Dutch Championship: PSV X FC Groningen – ESPN (APP)

3:30 pm – Brazilian Championship Series D: Youth/MA x Palmas – ELEVEN SPORTS

3:30 pm – Brazilian Championship Series D: Jaraguá x Nova Mutum – ELEVEN SPORTS

3:30 pm – Italian Championship: Fiorentina x Torino – ESPN (APP)

3:30 pm – German Championship Series B: Schalke 04 x Dusseldorf – ONEFOOTBALL

3:30 pm – Boxing: Akeem Ennis-Brown vs. Sam Maxwell – FOX SPORTS2

3:30 pm – Italian Women’s Championship: Juventus x Pomigliano – ESPN (APP)

3:45 pm – Italian Championship: Juventus x Empoli – ESPN BRAZIL

16:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: Tocantinópolis x Paragominas – ELEVEN SPORTS

16:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: Empress x 4th of July – ELEVEN SPORTS

16:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: Sousa x ABC – ELEVEN SPORTS

16:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: Aparecidense x Gama – ELEVEN SPORTS

16:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: União/MT x Goianésia – ELEVEN SPORTS

16:00 – French Championship: Olympique de Marseille vs Saint-Étienne – ESPN

16:00 – São Paulo Championship 2nd Division: Independent x Rio Branco – PAULISTÃO PLAY and ELEVEN SPORTS

4:00 pm – NFFB: Barcelona x Stein Cascavel – BANDSPORTS

16:30 – Brazilian Under-20 Championship: Atlético/MG vs International – ELEVEN SPORTS

15:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: Brasiliense x Porto Velho – TV BRASIL and ELEVEN SPORTS

17:00 – Brazilian Championship: Sport x Chapecoense – PREMIERE

17:00 – Brazilian Championship Series C: Tombense x Manaus – BAND (N and NE) and DAZN

17:00 – Brazilian Championship Series C: West x Botafogo/SP – BAND (interior of SP) and DAZN

17:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: Fast Clube x São Raimundo/RR – ELEVEN SPORTS

17:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: Railway x Caldense – ELEVEN SPORTS

17:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: Good Sport x Rio Branco-VN/ES – ELEVEN SPORTS

17:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: Inter de Limeira x Cianorte – ELEVEN SPORTS

17:00 – Spanish Championship: Betis x Real Madrid – FOX SPORTS

5:15 pm – World Skate Street (women’s final) – SPORTV3

18:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: Sampaio/RR x Galvez – ELEVEN SPORTS

18:00 – U21 Futsal World Cup: final – BANDSPORTS

18:00 – Paulista Men’s Basketball Championship: Paulistano x São Paulo – YOUTUBE (GCS SPORTS)

18:00 – LMB: Leones x Diablos Rojos (game 2) – ESPN (APP)

18:00 – Winston-Salem ATP – ESPN (APP)

18:45 – Brazilian Championship Series B: Brusque x Londrina – SPORTV and PREMIERE

19:00 – Brazilian Championship: Santos x Flamengo – PREMIERE

19:00 – Brazilian Championship Series C: Paysandu x Floresta – DAZN

19:00 – Brazilian Championship Series D: Portuguese x Madureira – ELEVEN SPORTS

7:08 pm – MLS: New York RB x Chjicago Fire – DAZN

19:45 – UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza vs. Sam Alvey – COMBATE (preliminary card also on the channel’s YOUTUBE)

19:45 – World Skate Street (men’s final) – SPORTV3

20:00 – NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona stage – FOX SPORTS

8:08 pm – MLS: Los Angeles vs. LA Galaxy – DAZN

20:10 – Argentine Championship: Independiente x Colón de Santa Fé – ESPN

8:15 pm – Longines Extreme Teams’ Challenge: first stage – BANDSPORTS

21:00 – Brazilian Championship: Palmeiras x Athletico/PR – TNT, TNT SPORTS STADIUM and HBO MAX

21:00 – Brazilian Championship: Grêmio x Corinthians – PREMIERE

21:00 – Brazilian Championship Series B: Sampaio Corrêa x CSA – SPORTV and PREMIERE

21:00 – Brazilian Championship Series C: Ituano x Mirassol – TV NSPORTS

21:00 – Paralympic Games: Men’s Goalball (Japan x Brazil) – SPORTV2

9:08 pm – MLS: DC United x Philadelphia Union – DAZN

22:08 – MLS: Sporting KC vs Colorado Rapids – DAZN

22:30 – Paralympic Games: Athletics – SPORTV2

10:30 pm – Paralympic Games: various events – TV BRASIL2

23:30 – Paralympic Games: Men’s Football 5 (Brazil x China) – SPORTV2

4:45 am – Paralympic Games: swimming (finals) – SPORTV2

5:30 am – Formula 3: Belgium GP (Race 3) – BANDSPORTS

*Brasilia times

**schedule subject to change

***events not yet reported by the broadcasters can be added to the agenda)

