Liverpool and Chelsea draw 1-1 at Anfield; Blues play 2nd time full time with one less

In a great match, Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-1, this Saturday, at Anfield, for the 3rd round of the Premier League.

Havertz opened the scoring for the Blues, head, while Salah tied for the owners of the house, in a penalty kick.

The penalty even ended up changing the scenario of the duel and deciding the course of the match in the 2nd half.

That’s because Reece James got a direct red card when he put his hand on the ball to prevent a goal from Reds, which made Chelsea play the entire supplementary stage with one less.

With that, Liverpool “bombed”: in all, they were 23 endings (8 right) of Jürgen Klopp’s team, against only 6 (3 correct) of Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Thanks to goalkeeper Mendy, who made several great saves, the score never changed and ended up 1-1.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Chelsea will 7 points and momentarily assumes the vice-leadership of the Premier League, but can be surpassed until the end of the round.

Liverpool now also comes to 7 stitches, but it’s in 3rd place for being behind Chelsea in the tiebreaker.

the guy: mendy

The goalkeeper had to work hard to secure Chelsea’s draw at Anfield Road.

With Liverpool playing one more and having 70% possession of the ball, the Senegalese was “gunned” by submissions from the rival.

As it has been since he was hired, however, Mendy has shown a very high level.

With bold and varied defenses, the archer showed the confidence of always and held the 1 to 1.

According to the TruMedia, statistics bank of ESPN, were 6 defenses considered difficult for the African.

Bad: Reece James

Chelsea’s right wing starred in the move that ended up defining the course of the match in the 2nd half.

In the additions of the initial stage, James stretched his arm and prevented a goal from Liverpool.

Initially, arbitration did not see. But, after analysis at the VAR, the judge expelled the athlete and marked the penalty for the Reds.

With one less after the red card, the Blues had to withstand a “bombing” from the rival for 45 minutes.

upcoming games

Chelsea returns to the field on September 11, at 1:30 pm (GMT), against Aston Villa, for the Premier League.

The next day, at 12:30 pm, Liverpool visit the United Leeds, also for the English Championship.





Datasheet

Liverpool 1 x 1 Chelsea

GOALS: Liverpool: Salah [45+5′ (pênalti)] Chelsea: Havertz [22′]

LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk and Robertson (Tsimikas); Fabinho, Henderson (Thiago Alcântara) and Elliott; Salah, Mané and Roberto Firmino (Diogo Jota) Technician: Jürgen Klopp

CHELSEA: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen and Rüdiger; Reece James, Jorginho (Chalobah), Kanté (Kovacic) and Marcos Alonso; Mount, Havertz (Thiago Silva) and Lukaku Technician: Thomas Tuchel