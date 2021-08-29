Lotofácil da Independência 2021: learn how to bet online

If you are trying to avoid crowding at lotteries and want to bet on Lotofácil da Independência 2021, the alternative is to bet on electronic channels of Lotteries Caixa is the best option.

This year the modality will pay the highest prize in history estimated at BRL 150 million. The draw day is approaching, September 11th, and betting trading has already started.

To also avoid crowding, players can participate in the draw of any lottery game without leaving the comfort of their home. For those who take advantage of or often take advantage of the service’s lunchtime to go to the lottery, playing online will also save time.

This way, playing online, you can avoid headaches with queues and still don’t waste your free time. However, betting on the Lotofácil da Independência 2021 through one of the electronic channels is a little different from how it is done at lotteries, but it is still easy.

To register the game, players need to access the Lotteries Caixa app or the Lotteries Online website and know exactly how they work. Check out the step-by-step instructions below to place an online bet and compete for the Lotofácil da Independência 2021 prize.

How to play the Lotofácil da Independência 2021 online?

First of all, to be able to play online at Lotofácil da Independência 2021, players need to download the Loterias Caixa application or access the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br). You will then need to register to be able to buy special contest bets.

However, only people aged 18 or over can play online at Lotofácil da Independência 2021 or physically at lotteries. According to Law No. 8.069, of July 13, 1990, Art 81, it is prohibited to sell lottery tickets or equivalent to children and teenagers.

To create an account, the first step is to enter the CPF number and then select “register”. Then the player will be directed to a page where he will have to provide some more personal data.

Upon completion of this step, the Caixa Lotteries sends an email with a token to validate the registration. Once this is done, the person will have the login and password to use in any of the electronic channels.

Accessing the platform, right on the home page, are available some betting combos created by Lotteries Caixa. One of them has 12 games of the Lotofácil da Independência 2021.

Unlike lottery houses, players cannot buy just a Lotofácil game or any other lottery modality. As the minimum purchase amount allowed is R$30, anyone playing online will need to put more things in the cart to reach the amount.

In addition to the aforementioned betting combo, there are other options for the player to be able to compete for the prize. One of them is to place a bet with tens more as long as you don’t exceed the daily betting limit of R$945.

How does online betting work?

Players can buy a combo of 12 bets from the Lotofácil da Independência 2021 or buy separate games. In the combo, game numbers are chosen randomly by the system.

However, before making the payment, players are able to see the dozens that have been selected. But for those who want to choose their own numbers, add a few more in the game or place more than 12 bets, buying single bets is the most suitable option.

To do this, simply select Lotofácil da Independência in the website or application menu to be directed to the betting page. Then an online ticket will be displayed with the scores from 01 to 25.

You can choose the numbers manually and bet on the ones you like the most or have some meaning for the player. Right below the steering wheel, there is the option “Complete the Game” that chooses the dozens at random and, in this case, you can remove and add the dozens.

Another way to choose the bet numbers is through the Surpresinha, which is also randomly done by the system. However, the player cannot view the tens until completing the purchase of bets.

Regardless of which way the choice of numbers is made, anyone who wants to compete with more than 15 tens in the bet must specify this. Just select from the “Amount of Bet Numbers” which is further down the online ticket.

How to pay Lotofácil da Independência 2021 online bets?

The only means of payment accepted on the Caixa Lotteries electronic channels is credit card. When placing the bets of Lotofácil da Independência 2021 in the cart, the buyer must select to go to the payment.

It is necessary to confirm that the personal data is correct and enter the requested credit card information. Payment is processed by Mercado Pago.

It is noteworthy that there is no other means of payment besides credit card.

How to increase the purchase limit on electronic channels?

Players who want to add numbers to the Lotofácil da Independência 2021 bet that exceed the purchase limit of R$945 must go to “My Account” and select “Responsible Gaming”. The next step, after re-directing the page, will be “Request limit above R$945”.

However, for the change to be completed, the purchase history in electronic channels will be taken into account. In other words, the increase in the limit will depend on the player’s purchase pattern.

All about the Lotofácil da Independência 2021

On September 11, Lotteries Caixa draws the 15 dozens of the Lotofácil da Independência 2021, contest 2320, starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time). The award will be the largest ever paid for the modality and is estimated at R$ 150 million.

As it is a special contest, the amount does not accumulate if there is no corrector for the total result. If that happens, the value will be transferred to the second range, of 14 hits.

If there is also no winning bet in the second lane of the Lotofácil da Independência 2021, Loterias Caixa transfers the amount to the third lane and so on.

Also follow the drawings of all Caixa’s lotteries